"Excited, humble and hungry” - When Tom Brady opened up on signing with Buccaneers after Patriots exit

Tom Brady rocked the NFL when he announced he was leaving the New England Patriots in 2020 after a 20-year journey. Though many teams were interested in the Super Bowl-winning machine, Brady was looking for a championship-contending team.

Ad

On March 20, 2020, Brady revealed in an Instagram post that he had signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Excited, humble, and hungry... If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that. You earn the trust and respect of those around you through your commitment every single day.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady continued:

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me.”

Brady’s departure signaled the end of the Patriots’ dynasty. He led the Patriots to 17 division titles and nine Super Bowl appearances, which yielded six titles.

Ad

He went on to lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl in 18 years, winning a record seventh title in the 2020 season. Brady also won his fifth MVP title.

Tom Brady explained why he chose Tampa Bay over other teams

Brady had multiple reasons for choosing Tampa over other teams. He explained:

“There were a lot of reasons to choose Tampa, and I have 18 criteria why,” Brady said during the second half of the Buccaneers' blowout victory over the Eagles. “And there were things all the way from the salary, the weather, the facilities, to how great the players were.”

Ad

Although Chicago was a close contender, Brady wanted to stay close to his eldest son, Jack, and liked coach Bruce Arians. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers, with deferred payments until the 2024 season.

This allowed the Buccaneers to manage their salary cap effectively, and Brady ultimately led them to victory in Super Bowl LV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.