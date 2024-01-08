Exploring Bob Myers' net worth and track record: What does ex-Warriors GM bring to Commanders' table?

Two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers is one of the most important figures in recent basketball history. The former GM of the Golden State Warriors led the franchise to four NBA championships, and he was a key part of their dynasty. Myers left the Warriors on June 30, 2023, and has since joined ESPN as an NBA analyst.

The Washington Commanders recently hired Bob Myers in an advisory role as they plot the future following a disappointing 2023 regular season. This article will examine Myers' net worth, track record and what the legendary executive brings to the table in DC.

Bob Myers' net worth

According to reports, Bob Myers has an estimated net worth of $15 Million. Myers earned his net worth from a 14-year career as a sports agent and his time as the general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

During Myers' time as an agent, the UCLA alums had 19 clients, the most popular being Tyreke Evans, Brandon Roy and Kendrick Perkins. According to reports, Myers negotiated contracts totaling over $575 million.

What does Bob Myers bring to the table for the Washington Commanders?

Bob Myers brings over two decades of experience to the Washington Commanders. The 1995 NCAA Champion has a deep knowledge of scouting, rebuilding and hiring coaches that fit a team's identity. Commanders owner Josh Harris hired Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to aid in targeting candidates to replace recently fired head coach Ron Rivera.

According to Bleacher Report, Myers will lead in identifying and coordinating interviews with candidates for top football operations and head coaching jobs, with Spielman set to work closely with him.

Josh Harris couldn't have made a better dual hiring to usher in a new era of the Commanders. In Myers, they have employed a serial winner and the main architect of the last true dynasty in the NBA. Remember, Myers drafted Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, all key pieces of the Warriors dynasty.

Furthermore, he hired Steve Kerr, an inexperienced head coach, who has since gone on to win four NBA rings with his core and build a winning system in a once-maligned franchise.

The hiring of former Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings general manager Spielman should help balance out Myers' NFL inexperience. It should prove helpful in identifying prospective candidates in the early stages of the search.

The Commanders have set up an unorthodox hiring model to get their new head coach; it will be interesting in the next couple of weeks in Washington.

