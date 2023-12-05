Exploring C.J. Beathard's Salary: How much are Jaguars paying Trevor Lawrence's backup? 

The Jacksonville Jaguars declared in February 2023 that they have extended the contract of quarterback C.J. Beathard before the start of another season.

The two-year extension for the quarterback was reportedly valued at a $4.5 million base value with a $1 million signing bonus. According to Spotrac, there are $2 million in guarantees included in the contract.

Beathard's contract was extended after the Jaguars acquired quarterback Nathan Rourke of the Canadian Football League to a futures contract in January.

In 2021, Beathard signed a two-year contract to become a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in six Jags games prior to the 2023 campaign, but he didn't start any of them. He completed nine out of 13 throws for 68 yards and one interception in those games.

Since Trevor Lawrence entered the league, Beathard, 30, has served as his backup. In the same summer that the Jaguars moved to acquire Beathard, Lawrence was chosen with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Beathard adds experience to the quarterback room for the Jaguars. He had participated in 25 NFL games before this season, making 12 starts, and completing 300 of 500 throws for 3,537 yards and 18 touchdowns. The San Francisco 49ers selected him with the No. 104 pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft.

C.J. Beathard's career earnings

After being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the 49ers out of Iowa, C.J. Beathard signed his first professional contract in the league in the same year.

The quarterback signed a four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Niners as a rookie, according to Spotrac. A signing bonus of $706,288 and an average yearly salary of $882,162 were included in the agreement.

The 49ers did not re-sign C.J. Beathard when his initial contract expired. On March 24, 2021, he signed a two-year, $5 million contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. A $1.5 million signing bonus, $2.75 million in guaranteed funds, and an average salary of $2.5 million were all part of the agreement.

After signing, Beathard didn't play much for the Jags because the team also selected franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first round of the same off-season. But in February 2023, Beathard's deal was extended for an additional two years.

In his seven NFL seasons, C.J. Beathard has made a total of $11 million, according to Spotrac.