Exploring Caleb Williams’ Bears salary: How much will 2024 NFL Draft’s #1 overall pick make this year? 

Caleb Williams will play for the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL season after being drafted as the top pick on Thursday. The quarterback will make a small fortune in his first season with the NFC North franchise.

According to reports from Spotrac, the No. 1 draft pick will sign a four-year, $38,5 million contract, with an option for a fifth season. Williams is on course to make between $800,000 to $900,000 in salary during his first year in Chicago. The signal-caller will earn most of his money through his signing bonus in his first year, which should be around $24.8 million.

In his second season with the Bears, Williams is expected to make around $1 million in salary, along with his roster bonus, which should be between $2.5 million to $3 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, Williams had an NIL value of $2.7 million according to On3, before entering the draft. The quarterback had signed endorsement deals with Wendy's, Dr Teal's, and The TOMMY Group. However, he is set to earn considerably more in the NFL.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

A glimpse into Caleb Williams' collegiate career

Former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams began his collegiate career with Oklahoma in 2021. He racked up 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns on 136 passes across 11 appearances for the Sooners.

Before the 2022 season, Williams transferred to USC, where he shot to stardom. In his first season with the Trojans, the quarterback threw for a staggering 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also added 382 rushing yards across 14 games and won the Heisman Trophy. The signal-caller was also named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

In his final season at USC, Williams recorded 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266. He also rushed for 11 scores and led the Trojans to a 7-5 record (5-4 in Pac-12).

The Chicago Bears needed a starting quarterback for the 2024 season after trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the offseason. Williams is expected to take over the reins in his first season with the team.