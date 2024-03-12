Exploring Derrick Henry's injury history: Do Ravens have cause for concern after $16M free agency splash?

Derrick Henry signed a two-year deal to join Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2024 NFL season. This will be the first time Henry plays for a team other than the Tennessee Titans, the franchise that selected him in 2016.

Henry will be teaming up with AFC powerhouse Baltimore Ravens and aiming for Super Bowl success in the coming seasons. This signing is one of the biggest of the 2024 free agency window, but some analysts have some cause for concern.

Henry has a well-documented injury history, and whether he can stay fit while playing for the Ravens remains to be seen. This article will examine King Henry's injury history and rushing stats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Derrick Henry's injury history explored

According to Draft Sharks, Derrick Henry has suffered four significant injuries during his NFL career.

Henry's first notable injury in the NFL was on November 6, 2016. The superstar running back strained his calf in pregame warm-ups for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As a precaution, Henry sat out during the Week 9 matchup.

Henry's subsequent injury came on December 18, 2019, when he suffered a grade 2 thigh hamstring strain. Henry was injured during practice and missed the Titans' Week 16 fixture versus the New Orleans Saints.

The Alabama Crimson Tide alum was injury-free until October 31, 2021, when he suffered the most significant injury of his career. Henry broke his foot in his side's Week 8 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He was subsequently placed on IR and went on to miss nine games.

Last but not least was Henry's injury in the just-concluded season. The perennial Pro Bowler sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter of a Week 13 matchup against the Colts. He left the game but was available to feature in the next week's matchup.

Expand Tweet

Derrick Henry's rushing stats over the years

Derrick Henry is one of the NFL's most powerful running backs, and only a Super Bowl is missing from his cabinet. King Henry plays the game with authority, as evidenced by his phenomenal rushing stats.

Here's a look at Henry's rushing stats in his NFL career:

2016 - 490, 5 TDs

2017 - 744, 5 TDs

2018 - 1,059, 12 TDs

2019 - 1,540, 16 TDs

2020 - 2,027, 17 TDs

2021 - 937, 10 TDs

2022 - 1,538, 13 TDs

2023 - 1,167, 12 TDs