Exploring Frank Reich's salary: How much does Panthers' head coach make?

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich makes an estimated $5 - 10 million per year. The former Buffalo Bills backup QB is one of the most experienced head coaches in the league and enjoyed success in his earlier years.

Reich signed a four-year contract to coach the Panthers on January 26, 2023. While the details of the agreement weren't revealed, his deal signaled the end of the Indianapolis Colts' obligation to pay him $36 million through 2026.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Frank Reich's net worth in 2023

According to Clutch Points, Reich has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Frank Reich has earned this net worth thanks to his playing career, his assistant coaching spell, and his stints as an NFL head coach.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Furthermore, Reich comes from a rich football heritage. The NFL icon's father, Frank Sr., was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1956 Draft. Frank Sr. later became a football coach at Lebanon, retiring in 1992. His brother, Joe, is the head coach at Wingate.

Frank Reich's Coaching Career Timeline

Frank Reich started his coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, where he served as an intern until 2007.

Reich was promoted to offensive coaching staff assistant in 2008. He rose to the position of quarterbacks coach before being released alongside the rest of the Colts' coaching staff in 2011.

Reich was out of a job for a while, as he was appointed the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. He stayed in the position for a few months before being dismissed alongside the rest of the coaching staff on December 31, 2012.

Reich occupied two more assistant coaching positions with the San Diego Chargers and Eagles before getting his big break with the Colts.

In total, Frank Reich won 40 games with the Colts, losing 33 and tying in one contest. He led them to two postseason berths and helped mold the team into a decent offensive franchise in his time there.

Reich was appointed as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on February 11, 2018, about seven years after he lost his job as the team's wide receiver coach.

The seasoned veteran spent four years with the Colts and was let go on November 7, 2022. He currently serves as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, tasked with molding first-overall pick Bryce Young into a Pro Bowl-caliber shotcaller.