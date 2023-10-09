Exploring Gardner Minshew's salary: How much does Colts QB make in a year?

According to Spotrac, Colts QB Gardner Minshew earns $3,500,000 per year on his current contract. The Washington State University alum joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 as a backup to rookie shotcaller Anthony Richardson.

Gardner Minshew is one of the more proven backup QBs in the NFL, and he's earning on par with a second-tier passer in the league. Minshew was brought to guide Richardson through the rigors of a rookie year as well as serve as insurance to the dual-threat rookie.

Gardner Minshew's net worth 2023

According to numerous sources, Gardner Minshew has an estimated net worth of $2,000,000. The former sixth-round pick has earned the majority of his net worth from a five-year NFL career.

Minshew was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and he was earmarked to be a long-term starter in Jacksonville. The Washington State alum was decent in his first season, starting 12 games and putting up a stat line of 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He saw his starts reduce in his sophomore season due to injuries, only starting eight games for the season.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Minshew was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Minshew stayed with the Eagles for two seasons, serving as Jalen Hurts' backup during the spell.

He left the Eagles in the aftermath of their Super Bowl LVII loss in order to explore free agency. That led him to sign a one-year deal to join the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

What to expect from Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts in 2023

Gardner Minshew is on his third team in his fifth NFL season, which makes him a journeyman of some sort. During his NFL career, Minshew has served as an average backup QB, only seeing action when the QB1 is unavailable. You can expect Minshew to reprise his role in Indianapolis as fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson gets used to the NFL gameplay.

For the Colts, they will be hoping for a postseason push in the first year of the Anthony Richardson era. The franchise has the players to make some noise on the Gridiron, so it will be reasonable to expect them in the running come January. They have started the year with a 3-2 record, thanks to wins over the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Let's see whether they can keep up the decent form.