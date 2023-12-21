Exploring George Pickens' salary: How much does Steelers WR make?

With the 52nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted George Pickens Jr., a wide receiver from Georgia.

Pickens' pre-draft reputation fell after an ACL tear in March 2021, which dropped him more than expected in the draft. He missed most of the 2021 season due to that injury, but he recovered in time to play a vital role in Georgia's National Championship victory at the end of the season. Pickens showed his fitness during his Georgia Pro Day, winning over Mike Tomlin, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and other team members.

Of the seven draftees the Steelers picked in the 2022 draft, Pickens was one of the first four signed to NFL contracts.

George Pickens' salary

George Pickens inked a four-year, $6.75 million contract with Pittsburgh, which has a $2.09 million signing bonus and $3.1 million in total guaranteed money. According to Spotrac, the second-round selection will also be paid average annual salary of $1.68 million for the course of his rookie deal.

Pickens' second NFL season (2023) is expected to bring in $1.011 million in fully guaranteed salary. Over the final two years of the deal, he will get $1.318 million and $1.625 million, respectively.

Despite playing in just 24 games over the course of three seasons, Pickens caught 90 passes for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Georgia Bulldogs.

How has George Pickens fared in the NFL?

Since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, wide receiver George Pickens has shown his athletic ability by making spectacular and fearless catches in tight situations. He finished his rookie season with a team-leading 52 receptions for 801 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

But in his second NFL season, Pickens has been at the center of controversy on numerous occasions for various reasons. He started by removing everything Steelers-related from his social media accounts, which he dismissed as media going too far in trivial matters.

The 22-year-old receiver's antics have been considerably more prominent as the Steelers' season has gone south, leading many to believe that his future may not be in Pittsburgh.

George Pickens has recorded 52 catches for 814 yards and three scores through 14 games this season.