Exploring Hroniss Grasu's career earnings: How much has the newly married Raiders center made in 2024?

Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu and WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu have tied the knot. The couple have been together for quite some time, and they share a lot in common.

Following Grasu's wedding, we will examine his career earnings, contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, and more.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hroniss Grasu's career earnings explored

According to Spotrac, Hroniss Grasu has earned $6,400,171 in his nine-year NFL career. The former Oregon Ducks standout has enjoyed a journeyman career in the NFL.

Grasu made most of his career earnings with the Chicago Bears, the team that drafted him in 2015. He earned $2,559,111 playing for the Bears and was a decent backup piece on the team's roster.

Aside from the Bears, the veteran center has earned $503,227 with the Baltimore Ravens, $37,059 with the Miami Dolphins, $381,175 with the Tennessee Titans, $935,999 with the San Francisco 49ers, and $1,983,600 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Exploring Hroniss Grasu's contracts

The Chicago Bears drafted Hroniss Grasu in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. This came after Grasu enjoyed a stellar college career with the Oregon Ducks. Grasu earned first-team All-American honors in 2013 and 2014, three First-team All-Pac-12 honors, and was a second-team All-Freshman in 2011.

Following the 2015 NFL draft, Grasu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,258,919, which included a $761,919 signing bonus. He remained with the Bears until 2018 when he was released ahead of the upcoming season.

His next significant contract was with the Miami Dolphins, as he signed a one-year, $630,000 deal with the franchise.

Grasu signed a one-year, $720,000 deal with the Tennessee Titans following his short stint with the Dolphins.

Grasu's next stop was San Francisco, where he signed a one-year, $910,000 contract with the 49ers. After his stint in San Francisco, Grasu spent some time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

He impressed the Raiders enough for the franchise to sign him on a one-year, $990,000 deal ahead of the 2021/22 NFL season. He later got the deal renewed in subsequent seasons. He is a backup center for Antonio Pierce's side and a respected squad member.