Exploring Jayden Daniels' Commanders salary: How much will 2024 NFL Draft’s #2 overall pick make this year? 

Jayden Daniels will suit up for the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL season after being picked second overall at Thursday's draft. The quarterback will get paid handsomely since he got selected early in the first round.

According to reports from Spotrac, Daniels will receive a four-year, $36.85 million total rookie contract, with an option for a fifth year, since he was the No. 2 pick in the draft.

In his first season with the Commanders, Daniels is expected to earn between $800,000 to $900,000 in salary. However, his major earnings will come via a $23.6 million signing bonus.

Daniels had an NIL value of $2.2 million, according to On3. He signed endorsement deals with Urban Outfitters, HEYDUDE Shoes and Raising Cane's.

Earlier this week, Daniels visited the Commanders and said he enjoyed the meeting with the team.

“I think it was just to be able to have fun,” Daniels said of the visit (h/t NBC Sports). “Honestly, I don’t think they were really looking at how the quarterbacks interacted with each other because only one of us is going to be there.”

A look at Jayden Daniels' collegiate career

Former LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels began his collegiate career with Arizona State in 2019. He played three seasons with the Sun Devils, where he threw for 6,025 yards and 32 touchdowns on 451 passes.

Before the 2022 season, Daniels transferred to LSU, where he rose to fame. In his first season with the Tigers, the quarterback recorded 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 11 more scores across 14 games.

In his final season with LSU, Daniels racked up 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns on 236 passes. He also added 10 rushing touchdowns across 12 games and won the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels is expected to compete with Marcus Mariota to become the starting quarterback at Washington for the 2024 season. The former LSU star will have the spotlight on him since he is coming off a Heisman-winning season.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how Daniels fares in his first season with the Commanders.