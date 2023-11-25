Exploring Lamar Jackson's record in primetime games: Is Ravens QB in his prime?

Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, may light up a crowd with his unique brand of play. When the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Prime Time on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, the former NFL MVP winner will have the opportunity to improve his team's stellar 8-3 record.

Throughout his NFL career, Jackson has played in 17 prime-time games. The quarterback has a 13-4 record in those contests after throwing seven touchdown passes and rushing for 1,236 yards. In Prime Time games, Jackson has also averaged an outstanding 101.5 quarterback rating.

There will be many more Prime Time games for the Baltimore Ravens in the future, and with Jackson in the mix, the organization has enough talent to work with, considering these schedules.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lamar Jackson currently ranks fifth in the league this season with a completion percentage of 69.5%. At 100.1, he has the sixth-best passer rating as well. His next assignment is to assist the Ravens in winning on Sunday night in order to maintain their first-round AFC seed and qualify for the postseason for the fifth time in the last six years.

Expand Tweet

What is Lamar Jackson's record in the playoffs?

Lamar Jackson is quickly becoming one of the most skilled dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. As one of the league's most dynamic signal-callers, Jackson can make plays that rattle even the most formidable defenses.

Lamar Jackson is undoubtedly talented, but he hasn't been able to demonstrate it in the postseason. Over his career, the quarterback's postseason record is 1-3.

Since the 2020 campaign, Jackson has not participated in a postseason match. His lone postseason triumph came against the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 Wild Card Round. He ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in that game, in addition to throwing for 179 yards and one interception, helping his side win 20–13.

That year, the Ravens played the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. After throwing for 162 yards and rushing for 34 yards in that game, Jackson was forced to leave the field with a concussion in the third quarter. His season came to an end after the injury, as the Ravens lost 17-3 against the Bills.

Despite the Ravens advancing to the Wild Card round of the last postseason, Jackson's PCL injury prevented him from playing in that game, a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.