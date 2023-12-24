Exploring Mason Rudolph's salary: How much are Steelers paying Kenny Pickett's backup?

Pittsburgh Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph is the team's third-string quarterback. According to Spotrac, the Steelers are paying Rudolph $1,080,000 annually for his role as Kenny Pickett's backup for the 2023 NFL season.

Rudolph signed a one-year deal ahead of the season and started the year behind Pickett and veteran backup Mitchell Trubisky on the Steelers' depth chart. However, following some shaky performances from Trubisky, Rudolph has been elevated to the starting lineup while Pickett recovers from injury.

How much has Mason Rudolph earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Mason Rudolph has earned $9,987,085 in his six-year NFL career. Rudolph has spent his whole career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that chose him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Oklahoma State University alum is currently leading the team in the place of injured franchise QB Kenny Pickett. Rudolph has earned Mike Tomlin's trust over fellow backup QB Mitchell Trubisky.

Mason Rudolph's NFL career timeline

Following an impressive four-year college football career with Oklahoma State University, Mason Rudolph declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The reigning winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with a third-round pick. Upon getting drafted, Rudolph promptly signed a four-year, $3.92 million deal with a $932,264 signing bonus.

Since joining the Steelers, Rudolph has been a backup for many quarterbacks. The former college football star has played 18 games in his six-year NFL career. He had started ten of those games, with the vast majority coming in the 2019 NFL season when Big Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

Rudolph has a career stat line of 2,369 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 18 games.

The former college football standout has been waiting for the opportunity to start regularly for quite some time and has the chance to impress the Steelers and other teams looking for a solid backup QB ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

