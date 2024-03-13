Exploring Mike Williams' injury history: Do interested teams have cause for concern as Chargers release veteran WR?

Mike Williams will reportedly be a late addition to what has already been a loaded 2024 NFL free-agency class. The Los Angeles Chargers made the surprising decision to release him, despite him still having a year left on his current contract. The move will save the franchise $20 million in salary cap for the 2024 NFL season, though it does come with a dead cap hit of $12.46 million.

Williams release likely stems from his expiring contract and a history of concerning injuries throughout his NFL career. He has only been able to get through a full season without missing games due to injury just twice in seven seasons. The worst of this came in his most recent season last year when a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3 forced him to miss 14 games.

In total in his seven seasons, Williams has missed a combined 26 games due to various injuries, including strains of his back and shoulder, as well as numerous ankle sprains. This could make some of his potential landing spots hesitate before offering him a contract, as it also probably contributed to his release from the Chargers.

Who will replace Mike Williams for Chargers?

Whenever Mike Williams has been healthy, he has served as a valuable piece of the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. He has worked in tandem with Keenan Allen, averaging a solid 55 yards per game in his career with 31 total touchdowns. His production proved difficult to replace last year, but new head coach Jim Harbaugh will try to overcome it in 2024.

If the Chargers elevate options on their current roster, Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston are the most likely candidates to see increased volume this year. The franchise can also add an available free agent or select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. They currently have the fifth-overall pick, allowing them to select one of the top prospects if they choose to do so.