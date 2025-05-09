Exploring Panthers RB depth after Jonathon Brooks' season ends early

According to ESPN, Carolina Panthers' Jonathon Brooks will miss the 2025 regular season due to an ACL injury. This is his second major injury over the past 13 months.
Brooks was expected to be the team's breakout backfield star before the latest injury setback. However, following his injury, let's look at the current situation of the RB depth chart.
Carolina Panthers RB depth chart after Jonathon Brooks' season-ending injury
According to ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have four running backs currently on their active roster. Here's the situation report:
RB1 - Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and has been the team's undisputed RB1 for the past two seasons.
Hubbard posted the first 1,000 rushing yards season of his career in 2024. He amassed 1,195 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 250 carries. So, he's expected to retain his starting job heading into training camp.
Hubbard showcased his ability to be a plus starter in the 2024 campaign. He thrived under the guidance of offensive guru Dave Canales. However, the addition of the next player on the depth chart could better serve Hubbard's potential.
RB2 - Rico Dowdle
The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $6.25 million deal on March 12. Dowdle was fresh off posting a 1,000+ rushing yard season with the Panthers.
The Panthers added him for insurance, and he'll provide competition for Chuba Hubbard. Both RBs can form a potent two-man back system.
Dowdle has spent the majority of his career as a backup. He'll now get to play under a head coach known for his offensive versatility. Plus, his one-year deal could give him the leeway to negotiate for a better contract with either the Panthers or another side at the end of the 2025-26 season.
RB3 - Trevor Etienne
The Panthers selected Trevor Etienne in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Etienne enjoyed stints with the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs in college football.
Initially expected to be a fourth stringer, Etienne has been given the chance to stake his claim as a priority backup. He'll play with a chip on his shoulder during training camp and preseason.
RB4 - Raheem Blackshear
Raheem Blackshear has been with the Carolina Panthers squad since September 21, 2022. He has appeared sporadically since spending significant time on practice squads.
