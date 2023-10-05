Exploring Ron Rivera's net worth: How much is the Commanders' HC worth in 2023? 

Ron Rivera has established himself in the NFL management ranks after more than two decades in the coaching sector. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rivera's net worth is $10 million in 2023. His playing and coaching careers account for the largest portion of his total net worth.

Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles as the linebackers coach in 1999, the now-Washington Commanders HC started his coaching career in 1997 as a quality control coach for the Chicago Bears.

After working as the defensive coach for the San Diego Chargers, Ron Rivera got his first head coaching contract with the Carolina Panthers in 2011. His first deal was for four years and $11.2 million. Before Rivera was fired in 2019, the Panthers extended the terms of his deal on three occasions for a total of $48.5 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After playing in the NFL for the Chicago Bears for nine years, Rivera's net worth increased quickly. He has spent more than 10 years coaching the Panthers and Commanders.

Although Rivera won a Super Bowl while he was a player, winning another one as a coach would be the ideal way to cap off an outstanding football career.

Ron Rivera's Commanders contract in the spotlight

Ron Rivera's five-year contract with the Washington Commanders, which he signed in 2020, is in its fourth year in 2023. He has said that his contract situation is uncertain as the club's ownership changed during the offseason.

Rivera's annual pay as the Commanders' head coach is reportedly $8.5 million.

Expand Tweet

Rivera, who was given his first head coaching position in 2011, has guided teams to five postseason appearances, one of which included taking the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

At the start of another phase for such a legendary organization, the veteran head coach will be aiming to turn around the Commanders franchise. We will see if he is able to achieve this, with new ownership always being a tricky time for a head coach.