Exploring Ron Rivera's salary: How much does Panthers head coach make?

According to 'The Sports Daily', Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera makes an estimated $8.5 million per year. The veteran HC has been in and around the NFL since 1984 and is one of the most respected figures in the league.

If the estimates are anything to go by, Ron Rivera is among the top ten highest-earning head coaches in the NFL. The only coaches that certainly earn more than the Washington Commanders HC are the likes of Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Andy Reid, and John Harbaugh.

Exploring Ron Rivera's net worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rivera is currently worth an estimated $10 million. The veteran defensive-minded head coach started his coaching career as far back as 1997, when he was appointed the defensive quality control coach of the Chicago Bears.

The majority of Rivera's net worth can be attributed to his coaching career. While he played in the NFL for a couple of years, he was never one of the best players in the league. However, his coaching career has been the polar opposite.

Ron Rivera's Coaching Career Timeline

As aforementioned, Ron Rivera started his coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 1997. He began as a defensive quality control coach, a position that he knew a lot about thanks to his career as a fearsome tackler.

Rivera spent two seasons in the role before moving to the Philadelphia Eagles in order to become a linebacker coach.

Rivera paid his dues as an assistant, taking defensive coaching jobs with the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers before eventually getting his big break.

That big break came in 2011, when he was appointed as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were a struggling franchise before Rivera was signed but were a perennial postseason team when he left.

Rivera won two AP NFL Coach of the Year Awards (in 2013 and 2015), led the franchise to four postseasons, and most famously coached the franchise to Super Bowl 50, where the team lost to the Denver Broncos.

Ron Rivera was fired by the Panthers after a 5-7 start to the 2019 season, thus ending one of the longest tenures in the league at the time.

Rivera has since taken the reins in Washington, leading the team to one postseason berth in three seasons. The 2023 NFL season is vital to Rivera, as the front office might be losing patience with him and his coaching staff.