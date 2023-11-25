Exploring Shahid Khan's net worth in 2023: Is Jaguars owner among the richest in the league?

Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and Fulham F.C. in the English Premier League are owned by billionaire Shahid Khan. He owns All Elite Wrestling, a wrestling entertainment organization, and Flex-N-Gate Corporation, a car parts maker.

According to Forbes, Khan, born in Pakistan in 1950, is now the country's wealthiest individual as of 2023. From his lowly beginnings as a dishwasher at a neighborhood eatery, Khan's path to success is characterized by tenacity and absolute resolve.

With a $67.4 billion total net worth, Broncos owner Rob Walton is the wealthiest man of 2023. Panthers owner David Tepper is the second richest, Rams owner Stan Kroenke is third at $14.6 billion, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fourth at $14.5 billion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a net worth of $12.2 billion in 2023, Khan is the fifth-richest NFL franchise owner and ninth-richest US sports franchise owner overall. The majority of his financial fortune has come from his several business operations.

Expand Tweet

How did Shahid Khan make his money?

As a University of Illinois student, Shahid Khan worked for Flex-N-Gate Corporation. The corporation employed him as its engineering director after he received his university degree.

Khan established Bumper Works in 1978 with a $50,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. The company produced vehicle bumpers for pickups and body shop services.

Khan acquired Flex-N-Gate, where he previously worked, from owner Charles Gleason Butzow two years after founding Bumper Works, and he merged the two businesses' activities. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner expanded the business only to supply bumpers to the nation's largest manufacturers. By 1989, Flex-N-Gate had become the only provider of Toyota brand in the country. Since then, the company's revenue has increased to a projected $8.89 billion by 2020.

Expand Tweet

When did Shahid Khan buy the Jaguars?

According to Forbes, Shahid Khan paid $770 million to acquire the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. Last year, the team was valued at over $3.5 billion. The team is the 28th most valuable in the league, which puts it above the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Following his purchase of Jacksonville, Khan purchased the English football team Fulham F.C. in 2013.