Exploring Steelers WR depth after George Pickens' trade to Cowboys

George Pickens is taking his talents to Dallas for the 2025 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are concluding a deal that'll send the Georgia Bulldogs product to America's team. Thus, Pickens marks the end of a lively three-year stint playing under Mike Tomlin.

With Pickens' time in Pittsburgh coming to an end, let's look at the franchise's depth at the wide receiver position. We'll be counting down from WR1 to two recently acquired undrafted free agents.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver depth chart post George Pickens

1. DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired former Seattle Seahawks WR1 DK Metcalf ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. They took a second-round pick in this year's draft, plus a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds, to get Metcalf into the building.

Following the trade, Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with Mike Tomlin's side. He'll replace Pickens as the team's new WR1.

2. Calvin Austin III

Calvin Austin III, who has spent three seasons with the Steelers, will be Pittsburgh's incumbent WR2 in the 2025 season.

The former fourth-round pick missed every game in his rookie season due to a foot injury. He's since played in 17 and 14 games, respectively, in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

3. Robert Woods

The Steelers signed Robert Woods in the current offseason. Woods is a 12-year veteran and one-time Super Bowl champion.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal to add depth to their active roster.

4. Roman Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 draft. Wilson played in just five offensive snaps in his rookie season.

The former Michigan Wolverines star has the potential to be a solid contributor to Mike Tomlin's offense. He could capture the WR2 role if he impresses in training camp and preseason.

5. Scotty Miller

Scotty Miller is a career backup pass catcher. Miller enjoyed stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons before signing for the Steelers in 2024. He re-signed with Mike Tomlin's side on March 13.

6. Ben Skowronek

Ben Skowronek spent the first three seasons of his professional football career with the Los Angeles Rams. The Steelers signed him to their practice squad on Aug. 29. Skowronek played in 10 games in the 2024 season and will be back for the 2025 campaign.

7. Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson started his career on the Denver Broncos before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season. He inked a reserve/future contract on Jan. 14.

8. Lance McCutcheon

Lance McCutcheon is a career practice squad player. He spent time on the Rams, Texans and Jets practice squads before signing for the Steelers' practice squad on Oct. 14. He remains on the roster.

9. Roc Taylor

Roc Taylor spent his entire college football career with the Memphis Tigers. However, he went undrafted in the 2025 draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Taylor as an undrafted free agent on April 26.

10. Ke'Shawn Williams

Ke'Shawn Williams played for Wake Forest and Indiana during his collegiate football career. He joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent on April 26.

