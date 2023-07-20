Fact check: Did Logan Paul play in the NFL? WWE star's football career explored

One of the most well-known social media sensations in the United States, Logan Paul, together with his younger brother Jake, have recently become internet celebrities.

Before launching his own channel on YouTube and racking up billions of views, Paul originally rose to stardom by creating odd viral videos. Since then, he has pursued a vast array of other endeavors, appearing on TV programs, starring in high-profile boxing matches, hosting his own popular podcast, and even rising to the rank of a famous WWE wrestler. Did Logan Paul ever play football professionally before all of his antics?

Paul played football in high school before becoming famous. He was forced to give up football when he was 15 due to a number of injuries that forced him to stop practicing for a year.

Paul qualified for Ohio University by finishing fifth in the OHSAA State Championships in his final year of high school.

After graduating from high school, Logan Paul never played football professionally. The closest he has been to playing in the NFL is a once-viral video of him catching balls with former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on the internet.

Newton and Paul ran into each other in Los Angeles in 2020. Cam Newton was going to perform some drills, while Paul was in the area to meet with an expert in injury rehabilitation.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Devin Asiasi was with the two when they entered the field at UCLA. The two were soon seen performing throwing and catching exercises after going through the rounds.

How good was Logan Paul at football?

The high school football career Logan Paul had makes it look like he would have at least been okay if he had played professionally.

Paul was selected the Southwestern Conference MVP in his senior year after excelling as a double-way athlete while achieving a GPA of 4.7. During his senior season with the Westlake Demons, he recorded 92 tackles.

Logan Paul's father previously shared a video of his son's achievements with the team before he suffered an injury that forced him to give up football.

Paul has established a reputation in a different industry, so we are confident he has no regrets about his decision to stop playing football. The 28-year-old's YouTube channel has more than 23.7 million subscribers as of this writing.

He also owns Maverick Apparel, a very successful clothing business outside of YouTube. Maverick made more than $40 million in sales in just its first nine months of operation.

