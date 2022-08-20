Fact Check: Did the NFL post Watson's press release before the final settlement? 

Deshaun Watson's punishment is final. There were many months of deliberation, not to mention the many months in which the allegations just continued to pile up. Following this, his suspension was set at six games. This was before the NFL appealed and won, extending the suspension to 11 games and tacking on a $5 million fine.

That all happened in a relative whirlwind last week. When it came out, everyone talked about how the suspension was too little and how Watson's apology was a farce.

In the whirlwind, there was a theory that the NFL posted the quarterback's press release before they had even revealed the final settlement. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, that's exactly what happened.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Lost in the many Deshaun Watson developments was this one -- the NFL apparently posted the press release announcing the final resolution prematurely. wp.me/pbBqYq-cl9p Lost in the many Deshaun Watson developments was this one -- the NFL apparently posted the press release announcing the final resolution prematurely. wp.me/pbBqYq-cl9p

Florio mentioned that just before noon ET, they were informed that a decision would come that day. At that time, an NFL employee found the press release before anything else was announced:

"That’s when, apparently, a guy names Joseph Pasteris logged into the NFL Communications website and struck gold. It was the ultimate right place/right time moment, with the press release announcing the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine posted for the world to see."

It ultimately doesn't matter much because it's done. At that point, everything was so close together that it wasn't worth trying to walk it back, either. It made for some awkward moments as many reports stated that Watson hadn't signed yet, but the information was already public.

Florio believes the NFL might have done this on purpose, though that is unclear and will more than likely remain unclear:

"The only lingering question is whether the posting of the release was accidental, or accidentally on purpose. Someone had to push the button to publish the press release. While it’s not impossible that someone’s finger slipped, it’s hard to imagine folks not taking extra precautions with something this important."

This kind of thing doesn't happen often, but slip-ups do happen from time to time, even with a massive organization like the NFL.

Why Deshaun Watson's apologies don't add up

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Watson issued statements during and after the final punishment was handed down. He has tried to maintain his innocence all the way through. Many NFL personalities, however, just don't buy it.

Joy Taylor pointed out that the Browns star said he was remorseful, which, in and of itself, implies guilt. Before the settlement was final, Watson apologized to any of the women harmed by everything.

That, too, implies guilt. The Browns quarterback has tried to say he hasn't done anything wrong, but his latest statements don't hold water.

