Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce ever kneel at an NFL game?

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the finest tight ends to grace the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has won two Super Bowl rings and could add a third soon.

Kelce will be wrapping up his 11th season in the league when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58. However, fans have been curious to learn whether he ever took a knee before a game.

Claims of Kelce kneeling at an NFL game are true. The Chiefs tight end took a knee during the national anthem when the Kansas City took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 24, 2017, at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

As per reports, Kelce chose to kneel in support of his Chiefs teammates who were protesting racial injustice and police brutality. The movement was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Kelce also strongly supported the Black Lives Matter movement which gained prominence in 2020, following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The Chiefs legend has since continued to publicly support the movement.

A look at Travis Kelce's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Travis Kelce is enjoying a stellar season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end racked up 984 yards and five touchdowns on 93 receptions during the regular season, helping the Chiefs clinch the AFC West title.

Kelce has continued his excellent run in the postseason, recording 262 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches across three playoff games to propel the Chiefs into the Super Bowl.

Kelce is expected to play a big role for Kansas City in the postseason finale, where the Chiefs lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers.

The big game is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium, with kick-off at 6: 30 p.m. ET.