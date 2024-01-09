Fact Check: Does Davante Adams have a Taco Bell in his house? Exploring Raiders star's $12,000,000 Las Vegas mansion

Could Davante Adams be the next ex-Green Bay Packer to join Aaron Rodgers at the New York Jets?

Speculation around the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver emerged on Monday, when reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson was revealed to be switching his uniform number to 5 from 17, via an X post by punter Thomas Morestead:

It could free up the No. 17 for the six-time Pro Bowler, who is in the early stages of a five-year $141.25-million extension signed on being traded to his current team.

However, if he joins the Jets, by trade or release from the Raiders and subsequent free agency, Adams will have to uproot his current life in the Sin City, which centers around a $12-million house.

Does Davanta Adams have Taco Bell in his mansion?

In the 2022 season, Taco Bell aired clips purportedly featuring Davante Adams ordering food from within the comforts of his home (one of them can be seen below):

However, it's not true that he has a Taco Bell branch inside his house. For the ads, his house was set up to look like one via a combination of elaborate setups and filming tricks.

So why the popular perception? This was part of the fast food franchise's ad campaign with the wide receiver, who purportedly loves its products:

"We wanted Davante Adams in our ads. He wanted a Taco Bell in his house."

It's just one of his many endorsements. He also has deals with MGM, Pepsi, Snickers and Head & Shoulders, among others.

Inside Davante Adams' $12,000,000 luxury house

The front of Davante Adams' house

So what does his house really look like?

Just before he joined the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams immediately spent $12 million on a mansion in the suburb of Summerlin. It boasts a swimming pool and outdoor dining area in its front yard, and inside are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A movie theater and gym are also present.

The balcony at the back of the property, meanwhile, has views of a golf course:

The balcony of Davente Adams' house (also via PFN/Gavin Ernstone)