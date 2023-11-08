FACT CHECK: Does Mark Andrews have diabetes? Exploring Ravens TE’s health issue

Yes, Mark Andrews has diabetes. The All-Pro Baltimore Ravens tight end was nine years old when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Andrews has played sports at the highest level for over a decade. He is one of the best tight ends of his era. Here, we will look at how Andrews deals with his diabetes during and after games.

How does Mark Andrews play NFL football with diabetes?

According to UMass Chan Medical School, Mark Andrews pricks his fingers to gauge his blood sugar approximately 30 times during an NFL game. While Andrews is super careful on the Gridiron, his regime becomes even more tedious off the field.

The Oklahoma alum uses an insulin pump when he's not on the field and wears a sophisticated continuous glucose monitor to share his blood sugar levels with family members and other important people in his circle.

Furthermore, the Baltimore Ravens star sticks to a consistent and healthy diet to ensure his blood sugar level doesn't fluctuate. While on the field, Andrews has a steady supply of Gatorade Zero and fruit snacks ready whenever his blood sugar level drops too low. Also, Andrews reconnects his pump if the blood sugar levels get too high.

The 2017 John Mackey Award winner takes immense pride in spreading diabetes awareness and is a genuine role model for millions diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Mark Andrews' NFL Legacy

Andrews is an outstanding football player. The 2018 third-round pick is a certified Baltimore Ravens legend. Andrews is arguably the team's best tight end and has been the franchise's number-one pass catcher since entering the league.

Andrews has an almost telepathic connection with Ravens franchise QB Lamar Jackson, and together, the pair have made the Ravens regular postseason contenders. Andrews has a plethora of individual honors, such as one first-team All-Pro nod, three All-Pro selections and a slew of Ravens team records. The perennial Pro Bowler owns Ravens' records like most single-season receiving yards, most receptions in a single season, most touchdown receptions by a tight end and more. He is one of the best players at the TE position today.