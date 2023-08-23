Fact Check: Does Randall Cobb wear contact lenses?

Randall Cobb followed Aaron Rodgers in joining the New York Jets this offseason. The receiver will be hoping to win the Jets their first Super Bowl in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

In a trailer of this year's "Hard Knocks" with the Jets, Cobb hinted that he is going to be a father for the third time. The video clip showed his wife, Aiyda, telling their two young sons, Cade and Cas, that a fifth member will soon join the Cobb family.

While many fans were delighted for Cobb and his family, some were curious to learn whether the NFL star wore contact lenses during the filming of Hard Knocks due to his bright green eyes.

According to reports, Cobb does not wear any contact lenses and never did in the past either. His pair of hazel green eyes are all natural.

By his own admission, Cobb inherited his green-colored eyes from his grandmother. However, in July 2020, the wideout revealed that he uses a pair of glasses to help him see things more clearly.

Randall Cobb's NFL stats and career

New York Jets WR Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers selected Randall Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. The receiver played eight seasons in his first stint with the Packers before joining the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal in 2019.

Cobb then had a one-year sojourn with the Houston Texans in 2020 before returning to Green Bay in 2021. He played two seasons with the Packers in his second phase before joining the New York Jets this offseason.

Across 12 years in the big league so far, Cobb has played 155 regular season games and racked up 7,585 yards on 625 receptions with 53 touchdowns through the air. He also has 596 yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions in the postseason.

Cobb earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014 but hasn't won a Super Bowl yet. He will be eager to add the coveted title on his CV with the Jets in the upcoming season.

