Fact check: Does Rob Gronkowski have kids? Exploring retired Patriots TE's personal life

No, NFL legend and part-time wrestler Rob Gronkowski has no kids. The New England Patriots icon is known for his charm and charisma on and off the Gridiron, but he's yet to welcome children into his household. We can't help but wonder how awesome it would be to have Gronk as a dad, as the gentle giant is such an interesting character.

This piece will look at the GOAT tight end's personal life, his brothers and everything in between. So, without further ado, let's delve into the world of Robert James Gronkowski, better known as Gronk.

Who is Rob Gronkowski's Partner, Camille Kostek?

Rob Gronkowski's partner is Camille Kostek, and they have been dating since 2015. The couple is known for their cute and goofy social media antics and their penchant for supporting each other in their various endeavors. Kostek is an actress, and she was a regular at NFL games when Gronk was in the league.

Not too long ago, Gronk joked that he and Kostek are "ready for a kid" after welcoming their French Bulldog Ralphie into their life in 2021.

Camille Kostek's breakthrough came in the film, "Free Guy," where she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds. Gronk and Kostek live in Tampa Bay, Florida, and are proud parents of dogs and other pets.

Did Rob Gronkowski's brothers play in the NFL?

Yes, Rob Gronkowski's brothers played in the National Football League. Even though Rob was the only household name. There are five Gronkowski brothers: Rob, Gordie Jr., Dan, Chris and Glenn. The only one not to play in the NFL, Gordie Jr., played professional baseball. The other four reached the National Football League.

Let's take a brief look at the Gronkowski brothers who graced the NFL:

1. Dan Gronkowski

The Detroit Lions drafted Dan in the seventh round of the 2009 Draft. He spent five NFL seasons with Detroit, the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. He caught nine passes in his NFL career for 69 yards.

2. Glenn Gronkowski

Glenn went undrafted in 2016 and spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots over the next two seasons. He only made it into one NFL regular-season game, playing eight snaps for the Bills in 2016.

3. Chris Gronkowski

Chris went undrafted in 2010 and first signed with the Dallas Cowboys before spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

He finished his NFL career with a stat line of five carries for 17 yards and eight catches for 46 yards.

4. Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most outstanding tight ends in NFL history, and he needs no introduction. He owns several records for his position, such as the most touchdowns by a tight end in a season, as he led the NFL with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2011. He retired in 2022 with four Super Bowl rings, a gold jacket waiting for him in Canton and the title of GOAT TE for the foreseeable future.

