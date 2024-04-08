Fact check: Have Patriots given Tom Brady's #12 jersey to free agency signing Antonio Gibson? 

Antonio Gibson is the latest addition to the New England Patriots offense, and a rumor started that he'd be wearing the number 12.

That number for that team is rather iconic, as it was worn for every season by Tom Brady. The fact that anyone would get that uniform number is far-fetched, but a viral claim shows Gibson's new Pats locker sporting exactly that number.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the image is doctored. It isn't reversed since the name looks correct, but the image has been photoshopped.

It's making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, but it's not real. Gibson posted the real image to his own Instagram story, and it clearly shows that he's wearing number 21.

Antonio Gibson will wear the inverse of Tom Brady's number

Gibson didn't wear number 12 at any point during his time with the Washington Commanders. Additionally, that number was officially retired in a ceremony at the beginning of the 2023 season. No one could be given that number no matter who they are.

Unless Tom Brady comes out of retirement again, the number 12 will never be worn again for the Patriots. Despite what any doctored image suggests, that's a fact.

Antonio Gibson joins Patriots

Antonio Gibson signed with the Patriots.

Antonio Gibson joins the Patriots backfield, one that could be important with a potential rookie quarterback on the way. They have the third overall pick and they might use it to find their franchise guy.

Whether that's Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, the running game will likely be leaned on. That means the recovering Rhamondre Stevenson and Gibson, who replaces Ezekiel Elliott, will need to be in good form.

Gibson had previously spent his entire career with the Commanders, but he left in free agency after Brian Robinson Jr. had ceded his role and got most of the carries. He signed a three-year deal worth $11.25 million, so he will be a part of their backfield for the next few seasons.

He's donning 21, the number his predecessor (Elliott) wore with his previous team (he wore that with the Dallas Cowboys but 15 last year with New England) but will not wear 12.