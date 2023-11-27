FACT CHECK: Is Adam Trautman Jewish? Broncos TE's ethnicity explored

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman is having a decent 2023 NFL season. The shifty pass catcher has quickly become an underrated part of the Broncos' recent winning streak as the season reaches its business end.

At the moment, it's unclear whether Adam Trautman is Jewish or not. The Williamsburg, Michigan, has never openly spoken about his ethnicity or religious background.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Adam Trautman's college football career

Trautman had his first taste of organized football at Elk Rapids High School, where he was a two-sport athlete, achieving success in both football and basketball. Due to his athletic ability, Trautman was offered a scholarship by Vanderbilt University, and he took it.

The versatile pass-catcher redshirted in his first collegiate year and moved from the quarterback position to his current tight end position. Trautman snagged 24 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season, showcasing why the University elected to convert him to a pass catcher and occasional blocker.

Trautman got even better in his sophomore season, racking up a stat line of 43 receptions for 537 yards and five TDs. For his efforts, he was named to the second-team All-Pioneer Football League.

Trautman just kept getting better and better, as in his junior year, he posted a stat line of 41 receptions, 604 yards and nine TDs. For the second straight season, he was named a second-team All-PFL.

In his final season at Vanderbilt, Trautman had a career year. He was named PFL Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-PFL thanks to a stat line of 70 catches for 916 yards and 14 TDs. He was viewed as either a late first-day or early second-day prospect coming into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Adam Trautman's NFL career

The New Orleans Saints drafted Trautman with a third-round pick. Trautman became the first Dayton football player to be selected since the late 70s.

Trautman made good of his potential, ending his rookie season with a commendable stat line of 15 receptions for 171 yards and one TD. He was viewed as the best run-blocking tight end in the league during his rookie year.

His sophomore season was riddled with injuries, though, and Trautman was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Now, the Williamsburg, Michigan native is enjoying receiving passes from a future first-ballot Hall of Famer Russell Wilson.