Fact Check: Is Alex Highsmith related to Alonzo Highsmith? Steelers star’s family explored

NFL outside linebacker Alex Highsmith plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college football career was in Charlotte.

Alex and Alonzo Highsmith are not known to be related. Alonzo is the University of Miami's general manager of football operations.

From 1983 to 1986, Highsmith was a running back for the football team at the University of Miami. He then played for the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL. He has worked in recruiting and management for the past two decades, most recently in the capacity of senior executive advisor to the Seattle Seahawks general manager.

Alonzo Highsmith spent 2018 and 2019 as the Cleveland Browns' vice president of personnel before his time with the Seahawks. He worked in the Green Bay Packers' player personnel division for 19 years before he joined the Browns.

Alonzo concluded his time at Miami with 2,935 all-purpose yards, which is the fifth-highest total in Hurricanes history, and 1,914 yards, which places him third in university history. Additionally, he amassed 25 touchdowns, which tied him for fourth-highest for the team.

Alex Highsmith is not one of Alonzo's two known relatives that play American football professionally. Alonzo Highsmith Jr., one of Alonzo's sons, received an invitation to training camp from the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Redskins. Ali Highsmith, Alonzo's cousin, was a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers agree to terms on five-year, $68 million extension

A fresh agreement has been reached by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Alex Highsmith.

The new agreement is a $68 million, five-year contract. Highsmith will receive a guaranteed salary of $27.7 million dollars as well as $38 million during the first two years of the contract.

The fourth and last year of the 25-year-old OLB's rookie deal was about to begin. He just had a breakthrough 2022 campaign in which he played in 17 games and recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Highsmith has played 49 career games for the Steelers, 38 of which were starts. In his three seasons with the team, he has 179 tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 110 solo stops, 22.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 41 QB hits, one interception, and two passes defensed.

At the end of June, Alex Highsmith expressed optimism that the agreement would be completed before the squad reported for training camp.

