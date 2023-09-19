Fact Check: Is Greg Newsome related to Ozzie Newsome? Browns CB's family explored

Greg Newsome II, a cornerback with the Cleveland Browns, is a budding NFL talent. He was selected with the 26th overall choice in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and his on-field performance has been impressive.

Is Greg related to Ozzie Newsome, a renowned tight end and executive with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens? Simply put, the response to that is n emphatic no.

Ozzie and Greg are not blood relatives. They just happen to love football and have the same last name.

Ozzie Newsome's history as a player and administrator in the sport continues to be unrivaled. Greg Newsome, though, has shown tremendous promise as a rising NFL cornerback for the Browns.

Although their respective football experiences have been outstanding, they don't share the same family tree. It's crucial to acknowledge and value their contributions to the sport as distinct individuals.

The Cleveland Brown selected Ozzie Newsome with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He spent his entire professional stint with them, racking up 7,980 yards and 47 scores on 662 catches, good for fifth place all-time.

There are claims that Ozzie has a son named Michael, but he's not involved in the American football scene like his father.

Greg Newsome suffered an hyperextended elbow injury in Week 2

In their Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, injuries piled up for the Browns.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II exited with injuries in the second half, with the Browns ahead 21-18.

After attempting a tackle, Newsome went inside the tent for medical care while holding his right elbow. Soon after, he was spotted wearing his helmet on the sidelines. However, he returned to the field to take some part.

Injuries plagued the Browns, with running back Nick Chubb's injury being the most serious. After being carried off the field amid concerns about a serious injury, he was immediately ruled out of the game.

In light of Chubb's injury, Newsome said that his own injury was nothing serious.

"I didn't dislocate it," he said. "Just a tiny bit of hyperextension.