FACT CHECK: Is Josh Dobbs a rocket scientist? Vikings QB's career background explored

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs is not a rocket scientist, at least not yet.

The journeyman NFL QB studied aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee and graduated with a perfect grade. However, he chose to embark on a career in the NFL rather than further his studies to become a licensed rocket scientist.

According to ABC News, Dobbs has done two externships with NASA during his professional football career. He was even congratulated by NASA's Glenn Research Center for a stunning performance on his Week 9 Vikings debut. The research institute is keeping an eye on the former top scientist prospect.

Can Josh Dobbs become a rocket scientist?

Yes, Tennessee alum Josh Dobbs can still pursue a career as a rocket scientist during or after his NFL career. The career backup QB earned a degree in aerospace engineering with a perfect CGPA from Tennessee. That in itself is a requisite step in becoming a certified rocket scientist.

While aerospace engineers are sometimes referred to as rocket scientists, strictly speaking, "science" has to do with understanding the origins, behavior and nature of the universe. In contrast, engineering is about using scientific principles to unravel problems and create new technology.

Hence, for an aerospace engineer to become a certified rocket scientist, such an individual will have to go a step further and acquire the certification from a body like NASA. Only then they become a licensed rocket scientist.

Josh Dobbs' NFL career

Aside from being a certified aerospace engineer, Josh Dobbs is a good professional football player.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the quarterback in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft. Since joining the league, Dobbs has appeared on the rosters of the Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and most recently, the Minnesota Vikings.

The dual-threat QB is now with the Vikings after he was traded by the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 31 for Draft consideration. Dobbs was thrust into the thick of action in his first game for the Vikings, helping them to a 31–28 come-from-behind victory against the Atlanta Falcons on his franchise debut.

The Tennessee alum had a three-touchdown game against the Cardinals and has Vikings' fans hopeful of a potential postseason run with him under center.