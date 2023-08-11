Fact Check: Is Malik Cunningham related to Randall Cunningham? Patriots QB’s life explored

During the New England Patriots preseason game against the Houston Texans, Malik Cunningham showed versatility. The former Louisville standout completed three passes for 19 yards and made five carries for 34 rushing yards. He also scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown via a nine-yard run in the fourth quarter.

His mobility has football fans comparing him to three-time All-Pro play-caller Randall Cunningham. The older Cunningham was so elusive that long-time Philadelphia Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese compared him to Plastic Man.

Randall and Malik Cunningham are not blood relatives

But while there might be some resemblance to their style of play and physical appearance, they are not related by blood.

Malik’s parents are Michael Cunningham and Stacy Skanes. His full name is Micale Malik Cunningham, and he got his first name from his father.

Meanwhile, his grandmother gave him his second name because she idolized actor Malik Yoba. The Patriots rookie was born in Montgomery, Alabama, on October 6, 1998, and played high school football for Park Crossing.

Malik Cunningham finished his career at Louisville with 691 completions for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also added 50 touchdowns on 3,179 rushing yards. He was also the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 Music City Bowl against Mississippi State.

The New England Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent. He is competing for a roster spot with quarterbacks Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Trace McSorley.

Randall Cunningham’s family

Conversely, Randall Cunningham has three children, and Malik Cunningham isn’t one of them. The four-time Pro Bowler’s first-born, Randall II, played high school football for Silverado in Las Vegas. He enrolled there because his father was the offensive coordinator.

Randall Cunningham II then transferred to Bishop Gorman High School after his father resigned from his post. He also competed in athletics, which he focused on in college for the USC Trojans. Randall II is a three-time NCAA Outdoor Track All-American and a two-time Indoor Track All-American.

Meanwhile, his sister, Vashti Cunningham, has competed in the high jump since 2015. She won gold in the 2015 Pan American Junior Championships in Edmonton and the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Portland. Vashti has also won the high jump in the USA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships from 2017 to 2023.

Randall Cunningham Sr. and Felicity De Jager had another son, Christian. Unfortunately, Christian died in 2010 after a drowning accident in their backyard hot tub. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback uses the tub to perform baptisms as an ordained minister.