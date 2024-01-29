Fact check: Is there an MVP in an AFC/NFC Championship Game?

The AFC and NFC Championship games are of extreme importance. The high-profile fixtures eventually decide which team from each conference will feature in the Super Bowl.

However, despite the significance of the Championship games in the NFL playoffs, there is no MVP award up for grabs for a player's performance.

The league dedicates an MVP award to a player who is deemed to have been the "most valuable" asset in that year's regular season. But, postseason performances are not included when judging the criteria for the accolade.

However, the NFL does keep a Super Bowl MVP award for a single-game performance. This is earned by a player who is determined as the most essential asset for his team in the most prominent contest of the postseason.

Which NFL player has the most MVP awards?

Peyton Manning won five MVP awards during his career, which is the most by any player in the NFL. The legendary quarterback spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, winning four MVPs. He also had a four-year sojourn with the Denver Broncos, claiming one more of the coveted prize.

Who won the AFC and NFC Championship games in 2024?

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy led his team to victory over the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship game

This season's AFC and NFC Championship games took place on Sunday, Jan. 28. In the AFC title game, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at M&T Stadium. Andy Reid's team will look to defend their Super Bowl crown in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers overcame a 17-point halftime deficit against the Detroit Lions to win the NFC Championship 34-31 at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Shanahan's team will be eager to avenge their Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs in 2020 this time.

The Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl 2024 clash will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The grand finale is set to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.