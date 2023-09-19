Fact Check: Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? Exploring Browns RB's family

In the NFL, two individuals who have made waves with their remarkable skills and impressive performances are Nick Chubb, the powerhouse running back for the Cleveland Browns, and Bradley Chubb, the dynamic pass rusher for the Denver Broncos.

With such striking similarities in their last names, it's only natural for fans and curious minds to wonder whether these two exceptional athletes share more than just a common profession.

Nick Chubb and Bradley Chubb

Are Nick Chubb and Bradley Chubb related? Let's delve into their family connection and unearth the intriguing story behind their shared surname, which happens to be a part of a culturally significant southern legacy.

Indeed, Bradley Chubb and Nick Chubb share more than just a similar surname; they are family. Specifically, Bradley is the younger cousin of Nick, and their familial connection traces back through an aunt.

Their roots are firmly planted in Georgia, with Nick hailing from Cedartown and Bradley from Powder Springs, both within an hour's distance from one another.

Nick Chubb's parents are Henry and Lavelle Chubb, while Bradley Chubb's parents are Aaron and Stacey Chubb. However, the Chubb family story runs deeper than the two NFL stars. Their family's history in Georgia dates back to the mid-1800s when their ancestors settled in the region and even founded Chubbtown, Georgia.

It's a fascinating slice of history, as Nick Chubb proudly points out that their Chubbtown ancestors were not slaves, adding another layer to the rich tapestry of their family heritage.

Football's strong roots in the Chubb Family

The Chubb family's connection to football runs deep, extending beyond just Bradley and Nick. Throughout their family tree, there are several Chubbs who have left their mark on the gridiron, both at the collegiate level and in the NFL.

One notable figure is Brandon Chubb, the brother of Bradley Chubb. He played college football at Wake Forest and later signed with the Rams' practice squad in 2016.

Brandon Chubb

The football lineage doesn't stop there; it extends to the previous generation as well. Aaron Chubb, the father of both Bradley and Brandon, made his mark as a linebacker during his college years at Georgia. His talent earned him a spot in the 1989 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the New England Patriots in the 12th round.

On Nick Chubb's side of the family, his brother Henry Chubb pursued a football career of his own, playing as a cornerback at Troy University. Meanwhile, another Chubb sibling, Zach Chubb, showcased his skills as a cornerback while playing for Air Force.

Even further back in the Chubb family tree, Henry Chubb, the father of Nick, contributed to the family's football legacy by playing at Valdosta State. These collective experiences highlight the enduring passion and talent for football that has been woven into the Chubb family's history.

How many times have Bradley and Nick Chubb faced each other in the NFL?

Nick and Bradley Chubb, both NFL prospects, embarked on their professional journeys following their selections in the 2018 NFL Draft. Nick Chubb, renowned for his prowess as a running back, secured his place as the 35th overall pick, being chosen in the second round. In contrast, Bradley Chubb, a formidable pass rusher, was drafted earlier in the first round, becoming the fifth overall pick.

Since their respective draft days, the NFL landscape has witnessed the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos collide on the gridiron three times. Among these encounters, the Browns have emerged victorious in two out of the three matchups. As the 2023 season unfolds, football enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate yet another thrilling face-off between the Chubb brothers.

This highly anticipated clash is slated for Week 12 on Sunday, November 26th, when the Browns and Broncos will once again converge on the field.

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

However, a shadow of concern looms over the upcoming showdown as the star running back of the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb, was distressingly carted off the field during his team's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

The injury appears to be a severe knee ailment, raising fears of a potentially season-ending setback for Nick. Nonetheless, football aficionados hold onto hope that he will make a triumphant return to the field, allowing fans the opportunity to witness the long-awaited sibling rivalry unfold during this season.