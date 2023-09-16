Fact check: Is Stetson Bennett injured? Exploring confusion around Rams QB

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett has been added to the Rams' non-football injury list.

Rams' head coach Sean McVay has declined to explain the reason for the team's decision.

"Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house," said McVay, ahead of the Rams' week two fixture against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

It's important to note that Bennett was inactive for week one, as he wasn't on the roster due to a shoulder injury. The University of Georgia alum must now miss four games. His probable return would be in week six when the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals.

Stetson Bennett's college football career highlights

Stetson Bennett had a stellar college career, becoming arguably one of the best QBs in college football history.

He was nicknamed "the Mailman" due to his ability to ping passes to his receivers. Bennett started his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Jones College to get proper reps.

He was so good with the community college that he earned a transfer back to Georgia, where he won consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022. The wins made him the third QB in college football history, after A. J. McCarron and Tommie Frazier, to win consecutive NCAA national championships.

Bennett added two CFP National Championship Offensive MVP Awards, the 2022 Manning Award, the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy and Second-team All-SEC honors to his trophy case. He's among the best players to feature for the Georgia Bulldogs in their illustrious history.

What to expect from Stetson Bennett and the Los Angeles Rams in 2023

For Stetson Bennett, a good season would mean that he's a competent backup to Matthew Stafford.

Stafford won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams not too long ago, so it's clear that his starting job is not under threat whatsoever. However, the former Detroit Lions shot caller is known to have niggling injury issues, so don't be surprised if Bennett has to step in and become a relief starter in 2023.

It's expected that Bennett uses his rookie year to learn from Stafford and become a solid teammate ready for whatever offensive snaps that Sean McVay allocates to him.

A successful season for the Los Angeles Rams would mean the franchise will improve from last season's disastrous 5-12 record. It will be challenging, as the franchise has lost some cornerstones in the offseason. However, if any coach can turn their fortunes around, it should be Sean McVay.