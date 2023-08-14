Fact check: Is Taryn Manning related to Peyton Manning?

No, Taryn Manning is not related to Peyton Manning. The Orange Is the New Black actress is neither a close nor distant relative to the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Taryn Manning and Peyton Manning merely share a surname and are members of two vastly different industries. Taryn is a very successful actress and singer, while Peyton is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

Taryn Manning's movie career

Taryn Manning started acting in the late 1990s, playing minor roles in famous TV and movie productions. She made her movie debut in the 2002 romantic drama Crazy/Beautiful, earning decent acclaim for her performance. She also got parts in Crossroads, 8 Mile, White Oleander and A Lot Like Love.

Her big break came in 2005 when she played the role of Nola, a prostitute in the acclaimed movie, "Hustle & Flow." She snagged other roles in mainstream films such as Jack and Jill vs. the World, After Sex, and Cult and Banshee.

Her most prominent recent appearance was in 2013, when she began playing Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in the hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black. The series is seen as a modern classic among the new generation.

Asides from her movie career, Taryn Manning is also a recording artist. She has released 12 solo singles, with two peaking at No. 1 on the US Dance charts. She is yet to release her debut studio album.

Peyton Manning's football legacy

Peyton Manning doesn't need any introductions, as the Pro Football Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. Manning was picked first overall in the 1998 Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and is arguably their most outstanding player of all time. He played in the NFL for 18 years and almost won everything.

His accolades include but aren't limited to two Super Bowl rings, one Super Bowl MVP Award, five NFL Most Valuable Player Awards, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year, seven first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, 14 Pro Bowl selections, three NFL passing yards leader awards, four NFL passing touchdowns leader awards, and so much more.

Manning is an inductee into the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame. He is a member of at least five other notable Hall of Fames, a holder of numerous NFL records and the most successful member of the Manning football dynasty. There aren't many NFL players like Peyton Manning, and "The Sheriff" was always box office on the Gridiron.