Fact check: Was Bridget Moynahan married to Tom Brady?

Although it remains mysterious how exactly Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan connected back in 2004, both were at the pinnacle of their professions when they were in a relationship.

While Moynahan was known for her roles in movies like Serendipity, Coyote Ugly, and The Recruit, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was coming off his second championship with the New England Patriots.

Beginning her career as a model, Bridget Moynahan has been on the front pages of numerous design publications, including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. She started pursuing a career in acting in the late 1990s, and her breakthrough performance came in the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were shocked when Brady and Moynahan confirmed their breakup in December 2006 after three years of dating. Moynahan's agent announced two months later that the actress was expecting a child, and that Brady was the father.

After their romance ended and Brady had already entered another relationship with Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan had their son, Jack.

It appears that the two are on good terms because after Brady announced his first retirement last year, Moynahan payed a touching Instagram homage to him, saying, in part, "Yesterday and today and I know you will accomplish great things tomorrow."

Additionally, Brady has posted a heartwarming family picture of himself, Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son, Jack, whom they welcomed after their breakup.

Who is Bridget Moynahan married to?

In 2015, Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Frankel exchanged vows in the Hamptons.

Following the breakdown of Moynahan's romance with Tom Brady, she met Frankel through mutual friends. Frankel popped the question to Moynahan in April 2015.

Bridget and Andrew invited their closest friends and relatives to a harvest moon ceremony at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, New York, on October 19, 2015, which later turned out to be a wedding celebration. This ceremony took place shortly after Bridget and Andrew became engaged. The guests had no idea that the event was truly a celebration of Moynahan and Frankel's marriage and a tribute to their love.

Andrew Frankel had been wed to a different lady before he met Moynahan. In his former marriage, he had three kids.

Poll : 0 votes