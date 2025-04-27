Falcons DC’s son Jax Ulbrich issues statement after prank call to Shedeur Sanders during 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft was one of the proudest moments for Shedeur Sanders, but it was briefly interrupted by an embarrassing prank call. Sanders and his family were waiting for the call to change his career, but a guy impersonating New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis deceived him, telling him he had to keep waiting.

What followed the prank call was outrage and an apology. Jax Ulbrich - son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich - was the one who pranked Shedeur. Jax has now issued an apology.

"On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake," Jax Ulbrich wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish."

"I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

A tweet earlier in the day suggested that Jax was the source of the prank call or had a hand in leaking Sanders’s private draft number. The NFL also promised to follow this with an investigation, as Shedeur’s number was intended solely for communications between players and NFL executives.

Atlanta Falcons and Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to the prank call

The prank captured on Shedeur Sanders's livestream was condemned. Jax was spotted in footage that later surfaced showing two young men - reportedly Ole Miss students - laughing after the call. Sanders himself has now responded.

"Nobody got that number but coaches, strictly for that reason," he said. "Why get mad? They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it."

His words carried a quiet strength, demonstrating maturity in the moment designed to humiliate him. The Falcons also released a statement stating they do not condone such behaviour and will review all protocols.

“The Falcons will not take any action against their defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich. They are continuing to review their protocols to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” wrote Schefter, reposting the apology.

