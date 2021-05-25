NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Falcons are keeping Matt Ryan over Julio Jones

Matt Ryan has put together a successful career with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons selected Matt Ryan as the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Matt Ryan hasn't disappointed the Falcons franchise and their fan base.

Julio Jones posted on his Twitter account that he wants out of Atlanta. The breaking news about the Julio Jones trade has brought a different feeling to Atlanta. Instead of keeping Julio Jones, the Falcons are staying with their veteran quarterback Matt Ryan instead.

Are the Falcons sticking with Matt Ryan because he's untradeable? Let's take a deep dive into why the Atlanta Falcons are sticking with Matt Ryan instead of Julio Jones.

Why are the Atlanta Falcons sticking with Matt Ryan instead of Julio Jones?

#1 Matt Ryan's contract is a lot for another team to take on

Matt Ryan will make $23 million in 2021. The Falcons are entering the most expensive part of the five-year, $150 million deal that Ryan signed in 2018. Atlanta will pay Matt Ryan $74.7 million over the next three seasons.

Matt Ryan is a 37-year-old quarterback who hasn't won a Super Bowl and has only made it to the big game once. To think that the Falcons will spend $74.7 million is insane. There isn't an NFL team that will ever swallow that amount of money for a mediocre quarterback.

#2 The Atlanta Falcons don't want to pay Matt Ryan to sit on the sidelines

The Atlanta Falcons are in a tough spot with Matt Ryan. They can either pay him to play or pay him to sit on the sidelines. It's hard for an NFL franchise to pay a player $74.7 million to sit on the sidelines wearing an earpiece.

Atlanta chose Matt Ryan on draft night when they selected former University of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons had the option to take either Mac Jones or Justin Fields with the fourth overall pick. Instead, they made a smart and safe choice by sticking with their overpaid quarterback.

#3 Atlanta couldn't find a trade partner for Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons knew there wasn't a market for Matt Ryan through trade. With all the teams searching for a quarterback, the Falcons couldn't find a trade partner for Matt Ryan. This, despite the fact that the Houston Texans and Washington Football Team didn't have a starting quarterback heading into the off-season.

Houston still doesn't have a true starter in the quarterback position, and Matt Ryan remains with the Falcons. Instead, the Falcons are looking to move their most productive wide receiver, Julio Jones. Horrible decision-making by the Falcons will cost their franchise a generational talent at wide receiver.