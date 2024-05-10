Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank set to follow up $300,000 donation to Joe Biden's election campaign with lavish fundraiser

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is one of American President Joe Biden's campaign's biggest donors. Blank donated $300,000 to Biden’s campaign during the 2020 campaign and another $400,000 in 2023.

According to reports, Blank has contributed over $4 million to Democratic-associated organizations since 2010. It makes him one of the Democratic Party’s most reliable donors in the past decade, especially among major sports franchise owners.

Arthur Blank set to host a lavish fundraiser

According to multiple reports, Arthur Blank will host a high-dollar fundraiser with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on the eve of the Democrat’s commencement speech at Morehouse College. The Atlanta Falcons owner has sent out invites to major Democratic Party donors, organization leaders, and other notable powerbrokers to promote the May 18 event.

It's also reported that the very next day, Biden will make the trip to Morehouse's graduation ceremony despite threats of a mass walkout from students and faculty members in protest of the president's handling of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and other parts of his politics. It'll be interesting to see how Biden handles the potential fallout of such a walkout ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

More NFL owners who donated to Joe Biden’s campaign

As we await the Arthur Blank-led fundraiser, let's highlight two other NFL owners who contributed funds the last time Biden campaigned for office:

1. Arthur J. Rooney II

According to reports, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Arthur J. Rooney II donated $5,000 to Biden's first presidential campaign. The two-time Super Bowl-winning president also committed a combined $31,000 to the North Side Good Government committee and $25,000 to the Gridiron PAC, donating $5,000 to both bipartisan political organizations in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.

2. Zygi Wilf

Minnesota Vikings chairman Zygi Wilf was also a donor to Biden's initial run for the US presidency. Four years after giving $18,000 to the Hillary Clinton victory fund, Wilf donated $21,250 to the Biden Victory Fund.

The Vikings' co-owner's contribution was one of many he made to numerous campaigns supporting Democratic candidates in senatorial and congressional races. His total donations over the last four years totaled $18,900.

