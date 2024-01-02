Falcons playoff scenarios: What Atlanta needs to make the NFL Playoffs in Week 18

The Atlanta Falcons have a 7-9 record and are third in the NFC South division heading into Week 18. The Falcons have had quite the season, and it's a pleasant surprise that they remain in the playoff picture.

For Atlanta to make the postseason, they'll need to win their Week 18 matchup against division rivals, the New Orleans Saints. They also need the Carolina Panthers to triumph over division leaders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If these situations occur, Atlanta will qualify as the NFC South division champions for the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the chances of the Atlanta Falcons making it to the playoffs?

The chances of the Atlanta Falcons making the postseason in 2023 are admittedly bleak. They sit in third place in the NFC South with a 7-9 record, compared to the 8-8 records of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Based on the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor data, the Falcons have a low chance of making the postseason and an even lower chance of winning their division. Atlanta is just below New Orleans regarding their playoff chances and is far from Tampa Bay, who have the upper hand in the division.

Currently, winning the NFC South is the best chance the team has of making the postseason. However, it's out of their hands entering the last week of the regular season. If the Buccaneers or Saints win in Week 18, the Falcons are done.

Atlanta has put up a good fight despite having questionable roster construction entering the season. However, their lack of a stable quarterback and iffy playcalling have ultimately taken their playoff hopes out of their hands.

Barring a spectacular collapse from the Buccaneers and Saints, there's hardly a chance we'll see Atlanta competing for the Lombardi Trophy in the postseason

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor

NFC Wild Card picture for Week 18

The NFC Conference is arguably more stacked compared to the AFC Conference. The NFC has three legitimate Super Bowl contenders and many teams that could pose problems in a one-off game. Here's the NFC standings heading into the final week of the 2023 regular season:

San Francisco 49ers, 12-4 — clinched NFC West Dallas Cowboys, 11-5 — clinched playoff berth Detroit Lions, 11-5 — clinched NFC North Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-8 Philadelphia Eagles, 11-5 — clinched playoff berth Los Angeles Rams, 9-7 — clinched playoff berth Seattle Seahawks, 8-8 New Orleans Saints, 8-8 Minnesota Vikings, 7-8 Green Bay Packers, 7-8 Chicago Bears, 7-9 Atlanta Falcons, 7-9 New York Giants, 5-11 — eliminated Washington Commanders, 4-12 — eliminated Arizona Cardinals, 4-12 — eliminated Carolina Panthers, 2-13 — eliminated

While the outlook may be bleak, there's still a chance Atlanta can make the postseason and they will play right to the bitter end.