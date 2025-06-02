Falcons post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons have some tough decisions to make ahead of the 2025 regular season opener. The franchise hasn't reached the playoffs since 2017 and is looking for ways to supplant the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the premier team in the NFC South.

With the 2025 regular season opener a couple of months away, let's look at some post-June 1 cut candidates on the Falcons roster.

5 Atlanta Falcons players who could be salary cap casualties

5. Ray-Ray McCloud, wide receiver and return specialist

Ray-Ray McCloud had a solid first season with the Falcons, surpassing the 1,000 scrimmage yards mark. McCloud proved to be an asset with the franchise's receiving and returning units.

However, the team could save $3.62 million by making him a post-June 1 cut. Atlanta will likely pay close attention to his performance during training camp and preseason before making a decision.

4. Kaden Elliss, linebacker

Kaden Elliss has been with the Atlanta Falcons since 2023 and has one year left on his three-year $21.5 million deal. In his two seasons with the franchise, Elliss has contributed to its defensive solidity.

Atlanta could save $5.25 million by cutting him before the season opener. He's another player who'll be closely observed in training camp and preseason.

3. Kaleb McGary, offensive tackle

Kaleb McGary has spent his entire professional career with the Falcons, protecting numerous quarterbacks during his tenure.

The franchise could save $14.5 million by making him a post-June 1 cut. This is quite the figure, and it casts major doubts on the future of the Washington Huskies product in Atlanta.

2. Jessie Bates III, safety

Jessie Bates III is arguably the best safety on the Falcons' roster. He's just a year removed from earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

However, Bates is set to earn $22.25 million in 2025, and Atlanta would save $14 million if it cuts him. Such a figure would give the front office something to consider in the coming weeks.

1. Kirk Cousins, quarterback

Kirk Cousins missed the start of OTAs, which is the latest indication that the perennial Pro Bowler is done with the Falcons. It could be just a matter of time before reports emerge of either a trade or a cut.

Atlanta will pay Cousins $40 million if he remains with the team. While it will save a substantial amount in subsequent seasons by making him a post-June 1 cut, the ball is on the front office's court.

