Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 13 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional battle on Sunday.

The Falcons snapped their two-game losing streak with a gritty 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Atlanta is currently just one game below .500 and a win on Sunday could help its slim hopes of making it to the playoffs. Matt Ryan had one of his roughest outings of the season, completing 19/29 passes for just 190 yards and one touchdown. Falcons' Swiss-knife superstar Cordarrelle Patterson came to the rescue, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns to help his team get the win.

Much like the Falcons, the Buccaneers had to dig deep against the Indianapolis Colts last week to secure a 38-31 win that saw them improve to 8-3. Quarterback Tom Brady had a rough day at the office, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown. But the Buccaneers' ground game came through, as running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and also caught Brady's only touchdown pass of the game.

Ahead of their key NFC South divisional battle, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Atlanta Falcons

Player Position Injury Game Status Jonathan Bullard DE Ankle Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Position Injury Game Status Jaelon Darden WR Concussion Out Jordan Whitehead S Calf Out Jamal Dean CB Shoulder Questionable Ali Marpet G Abdomen Questionable Devin White ILB Quadriceps Questionable

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Russell Gage, Tajee Sharp, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Dante Fowler Jr., Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin | TE - Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Buntings, Carlton Davis | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Andrew Adams | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

