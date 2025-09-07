  • home icon
Falcons vs. Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 07, 2025 01:55 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Falcons vs. Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first game of the 2025 season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a divisional rival in the NFC South.

While they have been the dominant force in the NFC South in the past few seasons, winning the division four consecutive times, the Bucs have had a terrible three-year run against the Falcons. They have only won one of their last five games with the team.

The Bucs will be hoping to win on Sunday as that might set the stage for an ambitious run in 2025 and give them divisional bragging rights in the NFC South.

Here, we'll examine both teams' projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon game.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 1

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected offensive starters against the Bucs:

PositionStarter
QBMichael Penix
RBBijan Robinson
WRDrake London
WRDarnell Mooney
WRRay-Ray McCloud
TEKyle Pitts
TECharlie Woerner
LTJake Matthews
LGMatt Bergeron
C Ryan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTElijah Wilkinson
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected defensive starters against the Bucs:

PositionStarter
EDGELeonard Floyd
DLDavid Onyemata
DLBrandon Dorlus
EDGEArnold Ebiketie
ILBKaden Elliss
ILBDivine Deablo
CBA.J. Terrell
CBMike Hughes
NBBilly Bowman
SJessie Bates
S Xavier Watts
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected special teams starters against the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
PKYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
KRJamal Agnew
PRJamal Agnew
Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ projected offensive starters against the Falcons:

PositionStarter
QBBaker Mayfield
RBBucky Irving
WREmeka Egbuka
WRMike Evans
WRSterling Shepard
TECade Otton
LGBen Bredeson
LTCharlie Heck
CGraham Barton
RGCody Mauch
RTLuke Goedeke
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive starters against the Falcons:

PositionStarter
LDELogan Hall
NTVita Vea
RDECalijah Kancey
OLBHaason Reddick
ILBLavonte David
OLBYaya Diaby
NBJacob Parrish
LCBZyon McCollum
SSTykee Smith
FSAntoine Winfield
RCBJamel Dean
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected special teams starters against the Falcons:

PositionStarter
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
KRJosh Williams
PRTez Johnson
LSEvan Deckers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
QBMichael Penix Jr.Kirk Cousins-
RBBijan RobinsonTyler AllgeierNathan Carter
WRDrake LondonKhaDarel HodgeDavid Sills
WRDarnell MooneyCasey Washington-
WRRay-Ray McCloudJamal Agnew-
TEKyle PittsFeleipe Franks-
TECharlie WoernerTeagan Quitoriano-
LTJake MatthewsMichael Jerrell-
LGMatthew Bergeron--
C Ryan NeuzilJovaughn Gwyn -
RTElijah WilkinsonJack Nelson -
RGChris LindstromKyle Hinton -
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
DLDavid OnyemataZach HarrisonLaCale London
DLBrandon DorlusRuke Orhorhoro-
EDGELeonard FloydJames Pearce Jr.-
EDGEArnold EbiketieJalon Walker-
ILBKaden EllissJD Bertrand-
ILBDivine DeabloJosh WoodsDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.Dee Alford-
CBMike HughesClark Phillips III-
NBBilly Bowman Jr. Natrone Brooks Mike Ford Jr.
SJessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams -
SXavier Watts Jordan Fuller -
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKYounghoe Koo--
PBradley Pinion--
LSLiam McCullough - -
PRJamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloudMike Hughes
KRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloudMike Hughes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBake MayfieldTeddy Bridgewater--
RBBucky IrvingRachaad WhiteSean TuckerJosh Williams
WREmeka EgbukaSterling Shepard--
WRMike EvansRyan Miller--
WRChris GodwinTez JohnsonKameron Johnson-
TECade OttonPayne DurhamDevin CulpKo Kieft
LTTristan WirfsCharlie Heck--
LGBen Bredeson---
C Graham Barton Elijah Klein --
RTLuke Goedeke Benjamin Chukwuma --
RGCody Mauch - --
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDELogan HallElijah Roberts-
NTVita VeaGreg Gaines-
RDECalijah Kancey--
OLBHaason ReddickAnthony NelsonMarkees Watts
ILBLavonte DavidDeion Jones-
OLBYaya DiabyChris Braswell-
NBJacob ParrishChristian Izien-
LCBZyon McCollumKindle VildorJosh Hayes
SSTykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather -
FSAntoine Winfield Rashad Wisdom -
RCBJamel Dean Benjamin Morrison -
Below is the Buccaneers' special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKChase McLaughlin--
PRiley Dixon--
HRiley Dixon--
KRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud IIIMike Hughes
How to watch the Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will play their Week 1 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live by FOX, with announcement duties held by Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter).

Here are the key details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

