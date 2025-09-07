Falcons vs. Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first game of the 2025 season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a divisional rival in the NFC South.
While they have been the dominant force in the NFC South in the past few seasons, winning the division four consecutive times, the Bucs have had a terrible three-year run against the Falcons. They have only won one of their last five games with the team.
The Bucs will be hoping to win on Sunday as that might set the stage for an ambitious run in 2025 and give them divisional bragging rights in the NFC South.
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive starters against the Falcons:
Position
Starter
LDE
Logan Hall
NT
Vita Vea
RDE
Calijah Kancey
OLB
Haason Reddick
ILB
Lavonte David
OLB
Yaya Diaby
NB
Jacob Parrish
LCB
Zyon McCollum
SS
Tykee Smith
FS
Antoine Winfield
RCB
Jamel Dean
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected special teams starters against the Falcons:
Position
Starter
PK
Chase McLaughlin
P
Riley Dixon
H
Riley Dixon
KR
Josh Williams
PR
Tez Johnson
LS
Evan Deckers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart
Atlanta Falcons depth chart
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
QB
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
-
RB
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
Nathan Carter
WR
Drake London
KhaDarel Hodge
David Sills
WR
Darnell Mooney
Casey Washington
-
WR
Ray-Ray McCloud
Jamal Agnew
-
TE
Kyle Pitts
Feleipe Franks
-
TE
Charlie Woerner
Teagan Quitoriano
-
LT
Jake Matthews
Michael Jerrell
-
LG
Matthew Bergeron
-
-
C
Ryan Neuzil
Jovaughn Gwyn
-
RT
Elijah Wilkinson
Jack Nelson
-
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Kyle Hinton
-
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
DL
David Onyemata
Zach Harrison
LaCale London
DL
Brandon Dorlus
Ruke Orhorhoro
-
EDGE
Leonard Floyd
James Pearce Jr.
-
EDGE
Arnold Ebiketie
Jalon Walker
-
ILB
Kaden Elliss
JD Bertrand
-
ILB
Divine Deablo
Josh Woods
DeAngelo Malone
CB
A.J. Terrell Jr.
Dee Alford
-
CB
Mike Hughes
Clark Phillips III
-
NB
Billy Bowman Jr.
Natrone Brooks
Mike Ford Jr.
S
Jessie Bates III
DeMarcco Hellams
-
S
Xavier Watts
Jordan Fuller
-
Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Younghoe Koo
-
-
P
Bradley Pinion
-
-
LS
Liam McCullough
-
-
PR
Jamal Agnew
Ray-Ray McCloud
Mike Hughes
KR
Jamal Agnew
Ray-Ray McCloud
Mike Hughes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bake Mayfield
Teddy Bridgewater
-
-
RB
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams
WR
Emeka Egbuka
Sterling Shepard
-
-
WR
Mike Evans
Ryan Miller
-
-
WR
Chris Godwin
Tez Johnson
Kameron Johnson
-
TE
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft
LT
Tristan Wirfs
Charlie Heck
-
-
LG
Ben Bredeson
-
-
-
C
Graham Barton
Elijah Klein
-
-
RT
Luke Goedeke
Benjamin Chukwuma
-
-
RG
Cody Mauch
-
-
-
Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Logan Hall
Elijah Roberts
-
NT
Vita Vea
Greg Gaines
-
RDE
Calijah Kancey
-
-
OLB
Haason Reddick
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
ILB
Lavonte David
Deion Jones
-
OLB
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
-
NB
Jacob Parrish
Christian Izien
-
LCB
Zyon McCollum
Kindle Vildor
Josh Hayes
SS
Tykee Smith
Kaevon Merriweather
-
FS
Antoine Winfield
Rashad Wisdom
-
RCB
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison
-
Below is the Buccaneers' special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Chase McLaughlin
-
-
P
Riley Dixon
-
-
H
Riley Dixon
-
-
KR
Jamal Agnew
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Mike Hughes
PR
Jamal Agnew
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Mike Hughes
How to watch the Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will play their Week 1 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live by FOX, with announcement duties held by Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter).
Here are the key details you need to watch the game:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: FuboTV
