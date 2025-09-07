Falcons vs. Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first game of the 2025 season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, a divisional rival in the NFC South.

While they have been the dominant force in the NFC South in the past few seasons, winning the division four consecutive times, the Bucs have had a terrible three-year run against the Falcons. They have only won one of their last five games with the team.

The Bucs will be hoping to win on Sunday as that might set the stage for an ambitious run in 2025 and give them divisional bragging rights in the NFC South.

Here, we'll examine both teams' projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon game.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 1

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected offensive starters against the Bucs:

Position Starter QB Michael Penix RB Bijan Robinson WR Drake London WR Darnell Mooney WR Ray-Ray McCloud TE Kyle Pitts TE Charlie Woerner LT Jake Matthews LG Matt Bergeron C Ryan Neuzil RG Chris Lindstrom RT Elijah Wilkinson

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected defensive starters against the Bucs:

Position Starter EDGE Leonard Floyd DL David Onyemata DL Brandon Dorlus EDGE Arnold Ebiketie ILB Kaden Elliss ILB Divine Deablo CB A.J. Terrell CB Mike Hughes NB Billy Bowman S Jessie Bates S Xavier Watts

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected special teams starters against the Buccaneers:

Position Starter PK Younghoe Koo P Bradley Pinion LS Liam McCullough KR Jamal Agnew PR Jamal Agnew

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield - Source: Imagn

Below is a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ projected offensive starters against the Falcons:

Position Starter QB Baker Mayfield RB Bucky Irving WR Emeka Egbuka WR Mike Evans WR Sterling Shepard TE Cade Otton LG Ben Bredeson LT Charlie Heck C Graham Barton RG Cody Mauch RT Luke Goedeke

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive starters against the Falcons:

Position Starter LDE Logan Hall NT Vita Vea RDE Calijah Kancey OLB Haason Reddick ILB Lavonte David OLB Yaya Diaby NB Jacob Parrish LCB Zyon McCollum SS Tykee Smith FS Antoine Winfield RCB Jamel Dean

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected special teams starters against the Falcons:

Position Starter PK Chase McLaughlin P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon KR Josh Williams PR Tez Johnson LS Evan Deckers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd QB Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins - RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Nathan Carter WR Drake London KhaDarel Hodge David Sills WR Darnell Mooney Casey Washington - WR Ray-Ray McCloud Jamal Agnew - TE Kyle Pitts Feleipe Franks - TE Charlie Woerner Teagan Quitoriano - LT Jake Matthews Michael Jerrell - LG Matthew Bergeron - - C Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn - RT Elijah Wilkinson Jack Nelson - RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton -

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd DL David Onyemata Zach Harrison LaCale London DL Brandon Dorlus Ruke Orhorhoro - EDGE Leonard Floyd James Pearce Jr. - EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Jalon Walker - ILB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand - ILB Divine Deablo Josh Woods DeAngelo Malone CB A.J. Terrell Jr. Dee Alford - CB Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III - NB Billy Bowman Jr. Natrone Brooks Mike Ford Jr. S Jessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams - S Xavier Watts Jordan Fuller -

Below is a look at the Falcons’ projected special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Younghoe Koo - - P Bradley Pinion - - LS Liam McCullough - - PR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud Mike Hughes KR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud Mike Hughes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bake Mayfield Teddy Bridgewater - - RB Bucky Irving Rachaad White Sean Tucker Josh Williams WR Emeka Egbuka Sterling Shepard - - WR Mike Evans Ryan Miller - - WR Chris Godwin Tez Johnson Kameron Johnson - TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Devin Culp Ko Kieft LT Tristan Wirfs Charlie Heck - - LG Ben Bredeson - - - C Graham Barton Elijah Klein - - RT Luke Goedeke Benjamin Chukwuma - - RG Cody Mauch - - -

Below is a look at the Bucs’ projected defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Logan Hall Elijah Roberts - NT Vita Vea Greg Gaines - RDE Calijah Kancey - - OLB Haason Reddick Anthony Nelson Markees Watts ILB Lavonte David Deion Jones - OLB Yaya Diaby Chris Braswell - NB Jacob Parrish Christian Izien - LCB Zyon McCollum Kindle Vildor Josh Hayes SS Tykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather - FS Antoine Winfield Rashad Wisdom - RCB Jamel Dean Benjamin Morrison -

Below is the Buccaneers' special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Chase McLaughlin - - P Riley Dixon - - H Riley Dixon - - KR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes PR Jamal Agnew

Ray-Ray McCloud III Mike Hughes

How to watch the Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will play their Week 1 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live by FOX, with announcement duties held by Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter).

Here are the key details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

