Falcons vs. Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 14, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Preview

On Sunday, the resurgent Atlanta Falcons will travel to Arlington to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Falcons have been on a roll of late, winning three of their last four games to improve to .500. They are currently on the outside looking in on a playoff spot and will be eager to notch a few wins to solidify their place in the postseason. Quarterback Matt Ryan holds the key to the team's success.

The veteran has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of the Falcons' recent victories. He failed to reach that mark in only one of the past four games, which remains Atlanta's only blemish in their past four outings.

The Cowboys succumbed to a surprise defeat in Week 9 to the Denver Broncos and will be eager to brush it off with a win on Sunday. Victory will see them keep pace with those leading the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Falcons vs. Cowboys injury report

Atlanta Falcons

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Kendall SheffieldCBHamstringOut
Jonathan BullardDLConcussionDoubtful
Steven MeansLBKneeDoubtful
Lee SmithTEBackDoubtful
John CominskyDShoulderQuestionable

Dallas Cowboys

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Randy GregoryDECalf Out
Tyron SmithOTAnkleOut
Cedrick WilsonWRShoulderQuestionable
Will GrierQB-Questionable

Falcons vs. Cowboys starting lineups

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | HB - Cordarrelle Patterson | FB - Keith Smith | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | HB - Ezekiel Elliott | FB - Sewo Olonilua | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Terence Steele, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Brandon Knight

DL - Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
