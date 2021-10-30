Falcons vs. Panthers injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers enter a Week 8 showdown seemingly going in opposite directions.

The Falcons have won their last two games and are looking to make it three wins in a row. Meanwhile, after a 3-0 start, the Panthers have lost their last four games to fall to a 3-4 record, with the more recent loss being an embarrassing one to the New York Giants.

With so much at stake for both teams, let's look at the injury report and starting lineup for the Falcons and the Panthers.

Falcons vs. Panthers Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons

Player Position Injury Game Status Avery Williams CB Hamstring TBD A.J. Terrell CB Concussion TBD

During the Falcons' win last week over the Miami Dolphins, cornerback A.J. Terrell exited the game and was forced into concussion protocol. The good news for Falcons fans is that Terrell was a full participant during Thursday's practice.

This is excellent news as Pro Football Focus ranks Terrell as the only cornerback with 50 or more man (one-on-one) coverage assignments without allowing a single catch.

Otherwise, the Falcons are relatively healthy going into the game against the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

Player Position Injury Game Status C.J. Henderson CB Shoulder Questionable Shaq Thompson LB Foot Questionable Terrace Marshall Jr WR Concussion Out Giovanni Ricci FB Concussion TBD Cameron Erving T Neck TBD Daviyon Nixon DT Knee TBD Darryl Johnson DE Hamstring Out Trent Scott T Finger TBD Matt Paradis C Back TBD

The Panthers aren't as lucky as the Falcons as they pertain to the injury report. The two players designated out for the game are receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. (concussion) and defensive end Darryl Johnson (hamstring).

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers starting lineup

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | HB - Cordarrelle Patterson | FB - Keith Smith | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Carolina Panthers

QB - San Darnold | HB - Chuba Hubbard | FB - Giovanni Ricci | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Shi Smith | TE - Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Mike Jordan, Matt Paradis, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones | LB - Haason Reddick, Jermaine Carter, Shaq Thompson | CB - A.J. Bouye, Donte Jackson | S - Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Lachlan Edwards

