Falcons vs. Panthers prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The resurgent Atlanta Falcons will host the free-falling Carolina Panthers in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

After losing their first two games in blowout fashion, the Falcons have won three of their last four and have kept their playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been in stellar form and has recorded a QBR of over 100 in three of the Falcons' last four matches.

The Panthers got off to a hot start, winning their first three games of the season. Their ascend has since come to a grinding halt and they have dropped four straight and are currently under .500 for the year.

Sunday's game is a key divisional matchup for both teams, as neither can afford to lose any more ground on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South standings with a 6-1 record.

Falcons vs. Panthers match details

When: Sunday, October 31st, 1:00 pm ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Falcons vs. Panthers betting odds

Spreads

Falcons: -3 (-110)

Panthers: +3 (-110)

Moneyline

Falcons: -160

Panthers: +135

Totals

Falcons: u46.5 (-105)

Panthers: o46.5 (-115)

Falcons vs. Panthers betting picks

Matt Ryan has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all but one game this season. The Panthers' defense has been susceptible against the pass and has given up 12 touchdowns in seven games to opposition quarterbacks. Expect Ryan to find his receivers at least twice in the endzone on Sunday.

After a tough start to life in the NFL, Kyle Pitts has come into his own. He has averaged 141 receiving yards in his last two games and caught his first touchdown pass against the Jets in London. Another 100 receiving yards and a first touchdown catch on American soil are in the offing for Pitts against the Panthers.

Falcons vs. Panthers key injuries

Atlanta Falcons

CB Avery Williams (Hamstring): Status TBD

CB A.J. Terell (Concussion): Status TBD

Carolina Panthers

WR Terrence Marshall Jr. (Concussion): Out

LB Shaq Thompson (Foot): Out

CB CJ Henderson (Shoulder): Questionable

DE Darryl Thompson (Hamstring): Questionable

Falcons vs. Panthers head-to-head

The Falcons hold a 32-19 lead over the Panthers in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.

The Panthers have had a terrible run of results against the Falcons in recent years. They have won three and lost nine of their past 12 games against their division rivals.

Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction

The Panthers have been abysmal in their past four outings, while the Falcons have somehow managed to eke out close wins. The Panthers have to find a way to suspend their free fall, but it seems a task too tall against the in-form Falcons.

Prediction: The Falcons' offense will ensure that their team wins a close game and improves to 4-3.

