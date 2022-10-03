Fan dies in tragic accident at Steelers' home stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers faithful had a rough day at the Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, as their team was beaten 24-20 by Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. But one fan in particular couldn't have envisioned this game would be the final event they would witness.

Following the game, police and emergency services personnel were informed that an unidentified male had fallen from the escalator at the stadium and was in critical condition. The man was rushed to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department released a press conference that read:

"Around 4:45 p.m. on October 2nd, Pittsburgh Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from an escalator inside the stadium. Paramedics administered care on scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital. He later passed from his injuries. The Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene, and VCU is heading the investigation."

Jack Hillgrove @JackWTOV9 A man falls from an escalator after the Steelers game inside Acrisure Stadium and dies from his injuries. @WTOV9 A man falls from an escalator after the Steelers game inside Acrisure Stadium and dies from his injuries. @WTOV9 https://t.co/9FpDDPFyOp

The Steelers also issued a statement that read:

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Steelers' rough outing against the Jets

Quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett combined to toss four interceptions in the Steelers' loss to the Jets on Sunday. The home side could muster only 323 yards of offense. The Steelers are now 1-3 and sit at the bottom of the AFC North standings.

FanDuel @FanDuel Kenny Pickett after throwing his first-career INT: Kenny Pickett after throwing his first-career INT: https://t.co/1f3vGWtRRd

The Steelers' season could unravel in October. They will face the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Miami Dolphins in their four games. The Steelers haven't finished under .500 since Mike Tomlin took over in 2007. But that record is under serious threat courtesy of the Steelers' woeful offense.

