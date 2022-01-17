Fans bash NFL and refs for blatantly lying about whistle blown during Bengals vs Raiders game

A statement given by the NFL regarding a whistle being blown by the refs during a play in last night's playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders has been bashed by fans. The controversial call marred the Bengals' first playoff victory in over 30 years as they held on to beat the Raiders 26-19.

The play in question was late in the second quarter, with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Tyler Boyd. The play extended the Bengals' lead to 20-6 with 1:51 remaining in the first half.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. A whistle was 100% blown while the pass was in the air. If an official did that, this play is supposed to be ruled dead, per NFL rules. https://t.co/PZNAKsnY81

As Burrow threw the ball, a whistle from the refs was clearly heard before Boyd caught the ball. In a report published by the NFL after the game, the refs concluded the whistle was blown after the receiver caught the ball and this is not a reviewable play, according to Rule 15.

Analysts and fans were outraged and have called out the NFL and its refs and officials for lying about the whistle. According to the rules, the play should not have stood and it should have been blown dead immediately.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Rule 7, Section 2 (m):



"when an official sounds his whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately ..." Rule 7, Section 2 (m):"when an official sounds his whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately ..."

Officials determined the Bengals receiver caught the ball after the throw had been made, though not everyone agreed that was the case.

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ



Obviously, that's not true. #Bengals According to NFL SVP of officiating Walt Anderson, the officials on the field determined the inadvertent whistle happened after the receiver caught the ball.Obviously, that's not true. #Raiders According to NFL SVP of officiating Walt Anderson, the officials on the field determined the inadvertent whistle happened after the receiver caught the ball.Obviously, that's not true. #Raiders #Bengals

For some fans, one game is enough to make their decision on the quality of the officiating by the refs.

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz @MySportsUpdate NFL officiating already leaving its mark on the playoffs one game in loll @MySportsUpdate NFL officiating already leaving its mark on the playoffs one game in loll

Fans of the NFL clearly aren't happy with the performance from the officiating crew and it might just be their last this post-season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… Referee Jerome Boger and the officials from Saturday’s Raiders-Bengals game are not expected to work again this NFL postseason: Referee Jerome Boger and the officials from Saturday’s Raiders-Bengals game are not expected to work again this NFL postseason:nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%…

The Raiders head home and the Bengals march on to the Divisional Round

In what has been a whirlwind of a season for the Las Vegas Raiders, they will feel fairly aggrieved over the refs' decisions in this game. For a game decided by one touchdown and with what happened with the controversial whistle play, they have some reason to feel this way.

But the fairytale ended here for Derek Carr and the Raiders, who came up short at the end of the fourth quarter after throwing a game-ending interception.

Also Read Article Continues below

For the Bengals, it is onto the next round after finally ending their playoff drought. With Joe Burrow at the helm with weapons like Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati is definitely a team worth watching as they make a run for the Super Bowl.

Edited by LeRon Haire