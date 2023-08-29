The Arizona Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams entering the 2023 regular season. To make matters worse, the team cut veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. Arizona traded for Joshua Dobbs to replace McCoy.

Also, it could be a sign that the franchise will be in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. Williams is viewed as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Fans asserted that Arizona is tanking for Williams on Twitter.

However, a handful of fans contend that the McCoy was cut by the Cardinals because he's not the same quarterback he once was.

Colt McCoy started six games for the Arizona Cardinals in his two seasons with the team. In 12 career games, he threw for 1,520 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The team needed someone to start as Kyler Murray will miss significant time as he recovers from a torn ACL injury. With McCoy's departure, Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune will start Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Dobbs has two career starts, which came last season with the Tennessee Titans. Tune was the team's fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Would the Cardinals draft Caleb Williams despite having Kyler Murray?

Should Arizona get the top pick in next year's NFL draft, will they take Williams or trade it like the Chicago Bears did in April? The Bears moved the top pick in a massive trade to the Carolina Panthers as the team stuck with Justin Fields.

Williams was the Heisman Trophy winner last year, and the USC star is a favorite to win it again in 2023. Landing Williams could signal issues for the Cardinals as they gave Murray a $230.5 million contract extension last July.

How Murray plays upon his return this season could factor in if Arizona looks elsewhere for a franchise quarterback. Before his injury, the two-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 starts in 2022.

