When the Cleveland Browns drafted Johnny Manziel in the first round in 2014, they had hopes that he would be their franchise quarterback. However, he became the opposite. Part of being a successful quarterback in the NFL is watching film, studying tape, and game planning for your opponents. Manziel did none of that.

Netlifx has recently launched "UNTOLD: Johnny Football" as one of the four episodes of a new season. During the documentary, it was revealed that Manziel did not study tape while in the NFL.

Via his agent:

"The GMs calling me that he doesn't watch tape. I'm like, 'Well, he's gotta watch some tape.' They said his iPad hour is 0.00."

The cameras then went to Manziel, who confirmed the statement by saying, "Zero."

Here is the video below.

Upon hearing that Manziel didn't study tape in the NFL, fans criticized him. Some said he lacked worth ethic, while others compared him to being a big bust like JaMarcus Russell.

The comments weren't positive, and fans mainly took jabs at Manziel's confession.

Here's how fans reacted.

Why Johnny Manziel was a bust in the NFL

Johnny Manziel

Fans get to re-live Johnny Manziel's short-lived NFL career in his new documentary.

While he's getting recognition and money from the docuseries for being featured, he was supposed to be an NFL franchise quarterback. Manziel won the Heisman Trophy as a freshman at Texas A&M, becoming the first player to accomplish that.

He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft but only played two seasons for them.

He was released in February 2016 after being investigated for a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend.

In his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel went 2-6 as a starter and completed 57.0% of his passes with a 74.4 quarterback rating. Manziel never played again in the NFL.

Will you be tuning in to watch his new docuseries on Netflix?

